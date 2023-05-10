Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images 
By Cierra Jones
  /  05.10.2023

One of the most highly anticipated tours of 2023 has arrived, and fans are excited.

Today (May 10), the iconic and multihyphenate star Beyoncé Giselle Knowles-Carter kicks off her “Renaissance World Tour” in Stockholm, Sweden. The soulful songstress’ loyal fan base — the BeyHive — has patiently collected their coins and waited for this day after her initial tour announcement.

Even before midnight, crowds of anxious tourgoers gathered on Twitter. Some fans marveled at the new photos of the Houston native in her “Renaissance World Tour” book. Meanwhile, others tweeted about the exciting day and their emotions regarding seeing Beyoncé in concert for the first time.

A user on Twitter wrote, “As the plane touched down in Stockholm, the flight attendant goes, ‘Enjoy the rest of your day in beautiful Stockholm, and of course, enjoy Beyoncé!’ And for once, people cheered and clapped on a plane for a reason!”

The Grammy Award winner’s father, Mathew Knowles, also paid tribute to his daughter and her tour. “Beyoncé kicks off the ‘Renaissance World Tour’ this week,” he tweeted. “Believe it or not, I’m often still in awe as I watch her continue to soar to heights that few in history have ever been able to.”

In February 2023, the “CUFF IT” hitmaker announced her global musical journey to the delight of millions. Along with Sweden, Beyoncé is also gearing up to make stops in London, Amsterdam, Miami, and Philadelphia. After most of the tour’s tickets sold out within minutes, the 41-year-old performer added dates to cities like Toronto, Atlanta, Los Angeles, and Houston.

Inspired by her seventh studio album, RENAISSANCE, her upcoming world tour will be the ninth time the songwriter has hit the road for a collection of concerts. See how BeyHive users reacted on Twitter to the first day of Beyoncé’s tour below:

Tags in this article:
Tags
Beyonce
Pop
R&B

