Mathew Knowles is on the ‘gram dropping gems about life and lesser-known facts about his famous daughters Beyoncé and Solange.

On Saturday (Nov. 5), Knowles shared two separate posts, one for each of his daughters, reflecting on the greatness he knew each of his superstar offspring were destined to achieve.

In the first post, the music executive shared a throwback photo of the Renaissance singer playfully placing a hairpiece on his head. He wrote that he could not remember all the details about the memory, but he was able to recall his oldest daughter being happy.

“As parents, we often have to walk the fine line between parent and manager (in my case—literally). We all want to see our children excel academically, athletically, artistically, socially, and so on. Sometimes, we just need to let them have fun and let their spirits guide them to be the best they can possibly be,” he noted.

His caption continued, “In Beyoncé’s case, Tina and I saw her incredible love for the stage and performing at a very young age. And we both knew that as long as she was having fun doing what she loved and was passionate about it, that she would be successful.” You can see his post about his Grammy-winning daughter below.

In another post, the Destiny’s Child manager revealed he wanted Solange to join the group.

“You would think joining Destiny’s Child would be a dream to her, and she had every opportunity to seize the success that the group was experiencing—but she wanted to forge her very own path,” Knowles wrote. In past interviews, the “Cranes in the Sky” songstress has spoken about her days as a backup dancer for Destiny’s Child. She has also written songs for the group as well as fan-favorite records for Beyoncé.

Knowles ended his post with hopes that his followers would leave with this takeaway: “Sometimes life brings us to a crossroads and makes us make a choice between the ‘obvious decision’ and the choice our heart knows deep within we should take. I would encourage you to not automatically discount the latter.”

You can read Mathew Knowles’ post about Solange in its entirety below.