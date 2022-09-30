Solange Knowles is that girl and will forever be! Following last night’s (Sept. 29) annual Fall Fashion Gala in New York, the Grammy award-winning artist is officially the second Black woman to compose an original score for the New York City Ballet.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Solange revealed the exciting news via social media in August. “Very excited to announce I’ve composed an original score for the New York City Ballet,” the “Cranes in the Sky” singer wrote at the time. “Choreography by Gianna Reisen, score performed by the City Ballet Orchestra and soloist from my ensemble.” Much like her comments were full of love and support following the revelation, last night was no different. Guests like Tyler, the Creator and A$AP Ferg were in attendance for the superstar’s big night, as well as her sister Beyoncé and mother Tina Knowles-Lawson.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Solange (@solangeknowles)

The score, which is titled “Play Time,” featured looks from Spanish designer Alejandro Gomez Paloma and provided an interesting spin on classic mid-century office attire. Each of the dancers were seen glistening from head to toe with more than 800,000 Swarovski crystals embellished across their costumes. This is the first piece of new music from Solange since her 2019 album When I Get Home.

Following the historic debut, Solange celebrated the moment in two Instagram posts accompanied by images of her surrounded by family and friends. “Heart so full,” she wrote in the caption of the first round of photos shared to her social media account, which included behind-the-scenes pictures from the performance, along with a photo of her in the middle of her mother and sister. The second post was captioned, “What a tribe,” and included more BTS photos of friends and family who came to support her during the opening night. Other show dates span across the month of October and next May, and will be held at the Lincoln Center in New York.