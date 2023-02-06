Kickin’ Facts with Legendary Lade

The 2023 Grammys, music’s biggest night, shared its annual celebration yesterday evening (Feb. 5), complete with a tribute for Hip Hop’s 50th anniversary, and the looks did not disappoint. As one of the most star-studded Grammy ceremonies in the last few years, the red carpet consisted of suits and ties, sculptural gowns and everything in between. The outcome was a memorable night for all involved.

Here’s my best dressed Grammys attendees in no particular order.

1. Cardi B

Best Rap Album presenter Cardi B secured top billing on my list with her hooded, sculptural electric blue gown by Gaurav Gupta.

2. Steve Lacy

First time Grammy winner Steve Lacy hit the red carpet in a custom Saint Laurent suit, diamond brooch, clutch and dark shades. Sleek tailoring for the win!

3. Doja Cat

Multi-nominee Doja Cat is no stranger to any best dressed list, and last night she continued her winning streak in a custom black vinyl Atelier Versace gown.

4. Kendrick Lamar

King Kendrick Lamar eschewed the suit and tie dress code like only a hip hop titan could as he took the stage to collect his Best Rap Album trophy. He wore a full Martine Rose fit, which included a windbreaker, shirt, tie, pants and an LA Dodgers fitted adorned with Tiffany & Co. jewels.

5. Lizzo

Lizzo in an orange Dolce & Gabanna multitiered look.

6. Pharrell Williams

Style icon and Grammy vet Pharrell Williams in an Ernest W. Baker red leather tracksuit and brown fur. He completed the look with his beloved Tiffany & Co. sunglasses and a Human Made leather cap.

7. Latto

Best New Artist nominee Big Latto was demure in a custom pink Dundas gown.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BIG LATTO🎰 (@latto777)

8. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson

The Rock in a champagne-colored Dolce & Gabbana suit.

9. Anitta

The first Brazilian nominee in years, Anitta, in an archival Atelier Versace S/S 2003 dress that included black leather and mesh cut-outs.

10. Miguel

R&B crooner Miguel went for a different kind of suit. His “Canadian tuxedo” had just enough risk to make the list.

11. Muni Long

Newly minted Grammy winner Muni Long shined in a Tony Ward couture pink gown.

12. SAINt JHN

SAINt JHN in shirtless suiting made the cut. He wore a Margiela ‘fit and accessories.

13. Coco Jones

Rising star Coco Jones stunned in a gold Zuhair Murad S/S 2023 number.

14. Future

Grammy winner Future in a cream tuxedo.

15. Beyoncé

Queen of the night and the most decorated musician ever in Grammy history, Beyoncé wore custom Schiaparelli couture with black velvet gloves.

16. Fivio Foreign

Fivio Foreign hit the red carpet in all pink Valentino!

17. Tems

Tems, just as golden as her new Grammy, stunned in a Vivienne Westwood gown.

18. Nile Rodgers

Lifetime Achievement Award winner Nile Rodgers, of the band Chic, lived up to his group’s name in a green Dior suit with Chanel accessories.

19. Viola Davis

EGOT winner and all-around legend Viola Davis stunned in a Naeem Khan gown.

20. Busta Rhymes

Rap legend Busta Rhymes not only shut the Grammys stage down for the 50th anniversary of hip hop tribute, he hit the red carpet in a perfectly dapper ‘fit.

21. SZA

Last but certainly not least, SZA hit the stage to present in a Mugler cut-out gown.