Photo: JC Olivera/Contributor via Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  02.05.2023

As expected, the 2023 Grammys has become one to remember, much in part thanks to its rewind-worthy performances. The biggest of them all was curated by Questlove in celebration of hip hop’s 50th anniversary, and — with some additional help from The Roots — the decorated producer and filmmaker brought the audience to its feet with an amazing tribute. In addition to the Philly legends, viewers and attendees watched on as everyone from LL Cool J to DJ Drama hit the stage to deliver their contributions to the art form. Pioneers like Grandmaster Flash, Run-DMC, Ice T, Scarface and Too $hort shared the stage with relative newcomers like GloRilla, Lil Baby, and Lil Uzi Vert, bringing together a union of generations not often seen on such a platform.

Prior to the big moment, Questlove spoke about the opportunity and the hard work behind it to People (above) while on the red carpet:

“I’m nervous. I’m grateful for it,” he said. “This is our moment to have a seat at the table — not have it or get it, but, really, to be the people that establish it. And I’m really grateful.”

He continued: “It came along very quickly, like four weeks, around Christmas time. Making a lot of phone calls, having a lot of debates on what songs should we do, not do, and really just kind of compressing down to a very tight 14 minutes. My first version was 21 minutes.”

In addition to the massive celebration, this year’s Grammy Awards was filled with nominations for hip hop heavyweights. Frontrunners included DJ Khaled, Future and Kendrick Lamar, the last of whom won Best Rap Performance for his culture-shifting single “The Heart Part 5.” Latto earned a nod for Best New Artist, while Doja Cat has a chance to score Record of the Year.

Check out some social media clips of the Questlove-backed tribute below.

Tags in this article:
Tags
Award Shows
Big Boi
Busta Rhymes
DJ Drama
Glorilla
Grammys
Grandmaster Flash
Ice-T
Jadakiss
Lil Baby
LL Cool J
Missy Elliott
Nelly
News
Queen Latifah
Questlove
Rakim
RUN-DMC
Salt-N-Pepa
Scarface
Styles P
The LOX
The Roots

Trending
Social Justice

Seventh Memphis officer relieved of duty in Tyre Nichols case

The Tyre Nichols case is ongoing and more details are expected “in the coming days,” ...
By Angel Saunders
  /  01.31.2023
News

California teacher recorded slamming student during classroom altercation

The incident is now under investigation.
By Angel Saunders
  /  01.24.2023
Drink Champs

T.I. talks snitching on his dead cousin: "Ain’t nobody worrying about that s**t"

The cast of ‘Fear’ dropped by for this week’s “Drink Champs” episode, and T.I. cleared ...
By Malcolm Trapp
  /  02.04.2023
News

JAY-Z and Bacardi officially end multibillion-dollar legal battle

“I am excited to renew this partnership with Bacardi,” the rap mogul said in a ...
By Regina Cho
  /  02.03.2023
View More