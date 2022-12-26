On Sunday (Dec. 25), NLE Choppa revealed he surprised one of his biggest fans in the hospital while dressed as Santa Claus for the holidays.

“A little over a month ago, I stumbled across this TikTok video Of AJ telling his Mom what he wanted for Christmas!! So I noted it on my Mind to make sure I came and surprised him for Christmas. Not only with his gifts but making sure I was the one bringing them. Thank you, AJ, for allowing me to use the gift of giving. This meant just as much to me, as it was for you. LOVE you, little man,” the Memphis native captioned an Instagram post with a series of videos and pictures of his visit.

In the TikTok video, AJ revealed that he wanted an iPhone, iPad and a PlayStation 5, and meeting the 20-year-old artist was at the top of his wish list.

After changing into a Santa Claus outfit, the “Do It Again” rapper walked into the little boy’s hospital room, saying “Ho ho ho!” AJ was so shocked that he jumped on his bed and gave NLE Choppa a hug. AJ received a wagon full of all the gifts he’d asked for including a TV, basketball hoop, Nerf gun and VLONE T-shirts, which the artist signed. NLE Choppa even performed a freestyle while AJ played a beat during the visit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by NLE Choppa (@nlechoppamusic)

“This is the best freaking Christmas I ever had in my whole life!” AJ said as his mother documented the surprise on her phone. On his Instagram Story today (Dec. 26), the 20-year-old rapper reflected on the moment, writing, “I remember having my mugshot all over the news, now this year I’ve been on the news three times for something positive. You can’t tell me God doesn’t support change. This is beautiful.”

You can watch the full moment below: