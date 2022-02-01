Over the past weekend, NLE Choppa unveiled his new mixtape Me Vs. Me, which contains 16 songs and additional features from Young Thug, Polo G, G Herbo, and Moneybagg Yo. Just before the arrival of Black History Month, the Memphis talent dropped off another visual from said project for “Stompin,” a Sacaii and DracoKid-produced effort that, as the title alludes to, sees him on the offensive against all detractors:

“Foot on they necks, I be stompin’ on niggas, ain’t wearing no vest I ain’t duckin’ no niggas, ain’t runnin’ from triggers, I look down the barrel, tell em’ pull it since he think he really a killer, hit ain’t like that ’til he pop him a jigga, I see through these bitches like Snapchat filters, if I miss a target, must’ve been dreamin’, I never miss a shot when I’m tryin’ to sic ’em, born with this aim since I came out my mother…”

Courtesy of No More Heroes, the accompanying clip for “Stompin” begins with NLE Choppa doing just that — catching an opp in the street and proceeding to stomp him out as the rapper’s crew looks on. Things then get increasingly whimsical from there, with shots of Choppa as Peter Pan, Batman, a butcher, Daniel Kaluuya‘s iconic Get Out character Chris Washington, and more.

In support of Me Vs. Me, Choppa also made a recent appearance to the L.A. Leakers at Power 106, where his delivered a dope freestyle over Mike Jones’ classic “Still Tippin” instrumental:

“Say nigga, I’m still trippin’, still grippin’, purple rag on me, still Crippin’, last nigga play, he ain’t still livin’, really wit’ it, you can ask the city, you don’t see Choppa unless he got a Glizzy, whole 50, get the whole clip when he start spittin’…”

Press play on both “Stompin” and NLE Choppa‘s L.A. Leakers freestyle below.