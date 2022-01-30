The list of rappers who engage in semen retention is growing.

On Friday (Jan. 28), NLE Choppa opened up about his sex life during an interview with Power 105.1’s “The Breakfast Club.”

During the conversation, the Me vs. Me rapper revealed to the hosts that he practices semen retention and celibacy.

“I went celibate for like a month, ’cause I realized what having sex did,” Choppa said. “I realized how tired I was after having sex. You can have sex but I feel like semen retention is the focus. Like I tell people all the time, one nut is equivalent to like eight miles. You can run eight miles with one nut. It can make a whole life, so you know how powerful it is, so you can’t just keep giving it to everybody. I’d be a muthafuckin lie, though, if I told you every time I have sex, I hold my semen back. That’s why I’d rather just go celibate. Some people are that disciplined to the T, that they can have sex and not get off. And sometimes I do, but when I do, it’s not on purpose.”

The 19-year-old admitted that he does slip up from time to time, but went on to praise his own maturity for attempting to avoid ejaculation.

“With me to be able to implement something so small like that, to me, like semen retention and celibacy at that age is huge because a lot of niggas be looking at me crazy when I say that,” Choppa said.

As REVOLT previously reported, during a recent episode of Angela Yee’s “Lip Service” podcast, Joey Bada$$ also mentioned that he avoids releasing his semen. “I’d rather not bust a nut… period,” he said. “It’s gonna sound crazy, but I’d rather preserve my life force. When a man ejaculates, there’s a lot of things that leave your body. There’s blood cells, there’s testosterone, energy, you get depleted. They say it’s like an equivalent to running 20 miles when you bust a nut.”

Joey offered more insight into his semen-saving practice saying, “I’ve been doing this for like, two years. I just hold it.”

“The thing is, once you don’t release that big ejaculation, you kinda cum a lot of times. You have like, multiple orgasms,” he explained.

Previously, Kevin Gates said that he practices semen retention because it will “heal the central nervous system” and “heal your brain.”

Watch NLE Choppa discuss semen retention below: