Joey Badass recently revealed the reason why he retains his semen during sex.

During an episode of Angela Yee’s “Lip Service” podcast, the “Raising Kanan” actor explained why he avoids releasing his semen. “I’d rather not bust a nut… period,” he said. “It’s gonna sound crazy, but I’d rather preserve my life force. When a man ejaculates, there’s a lot of things that leave your body. There’s blood cells, there’s testosterone, energy, you get depleted. They say it’s like an equivalent to running 20 miles when you bust a nut.”

After Yee and the other podcast hosts expressed confusion, Joey offered more insight into his practice. “I’ve been doing this for like, two years,” the “Devastated” rapper continued. “I just hold it. The thing is, once you don’t release that big ejaculation, you kinda cum a lot of times. You have like, multiple orgasms.”

Joey is not the first rapper to express their decision to retain semen during sex. Previously, Kevin Gates said that he practices semen retention because it will “heal the central nervous system…and heal your brain.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Joey spoke about polyamorous relationships and his desire to have two wives. “They will have to be cool with each other, they’ll have to be able to call each other if they wanna get down like that. But it’s not a requirement,” he explained, before saying that he is presently in this ideal situation with two women.

The Two Distant Strangers actor added that he would like his women on two separate sides of the United States. “Potentially, I like to be bicoastal, so maybe one in New York and one in L.A.,” he said.

Check out a clip from Joey’s interview below.