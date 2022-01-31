By Regina Cho
  /  01.31.2022

Last Friday (Jan. 26), NLE Choppa officially released his new Me Vs. Me mixtape in full. The project is equipped with 16 records and includes some dope features from Young Thug, Polo G, and G Herbo. Preceding the release, he gave fans plenty of previews from the project like “Too Hot” with Moneybagg Yo and “Capo.”

Choppa uses Me Vs. Me to explore concepts of duality, self-growth, spirituality, and the search for inner peace. To keep the momentum going, he has dropped off his official music video for “Shotta Flow 6.” Directed by Bryson Potts, the visual enhances the song’s high-pace flow by pairing his bars with equally exciting scenes:

Said I was done, I’m back at it again, back in the car, we spinnin’ the bin (Brrt)/ Slide to your man, I’ma shoot at your friend (Shoot at your friend), knock him down and then we do it again (Do it again)/ Glock automatic, I change the pin (Change the pin)/ Pull a carjackin’, we change the VIN

Don’t give a fuck which lane you in (Yup), knuck if you buck, knock the brain out your skin (Yup)/ Tell ’em get low like we doin’ limbo (Brrt)

Over the summer, NLE shared the introspective “Letter to My Daughter” and also shared  “First Day Out” prior to that, which was a freestyle over SpotemGottem’s “Beat Box.” The video has since achieved 72 million views on Youtube and the track was eventually reissued as an official remix called “Beat Box 4.” Back in January, he dropped “Picture Me Grapin” with a video paying homage to Tupac Shakur. The visual was released at 11:11 AM on January 22, playing into Choppa’s fascination with numerology.

Be sure to press play on NLE Choppa’s brand new music video for “Shotta Flow 6 (FINALE)” down below.

