SZA’s recent performance on “Saturday Night Live” has been the talk of the town, but there’s another huge moment that took place behind the scenes that seems like it was just as noteworthy.

As previously reported by REVOLT, SZA left fans in awe after revealing the date for her highly anticipated sophomore album during Saturday’s (Dec. 3) episode of the renowned sketch show. Now, another star has revealed that backstage an even cooler moment took place. “SZA was the musical guest and she bet Dwayne Johnson, who was hanging out backstage with a reporter from [The New York Times], that she could beat him in an arm wrestling contest,” Questlove wrote in a post shared to Instagram. “We were laughing ’cause we thought it was a joke, but she was dead serious.”

Check out his post below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Questlove (@questlove)

Furthermore, he revealed the details of the bet placed by the R&B crooner. “She said if she won, The New York Times reporter had to stop doing their story about Dwayne, and make it about her new album instead. And I kid you not, Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson actually accepted the challenge.” While SZA didn’t win the matchup, the Roots band member admitted that the interaction did indeed take place. “Needless to say, Rock beat SZA,” Questlove continued. “And of course, the paper covered Rock. True story.”

The moment comes as the countdown to her next project, which is titled S.O.S., continues. Her new album will debut on Friday (Dec. 9). Watch a recent trailer for the release shared by SZA below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by SZA (@sza)

Not only was it a big night for SZA, but guest host Keke Palmer sent social media into a frenzy when she opened the “SNL” episode with a monologue revealing that she is expecting her first child.