By Angel Saunders
  /  09.22.2022

Following much controversy, yesterday (Sept. 21), Phoenix Suns owner Robert Sarver announced he would sell the Suns and Mercury franchises. The decision came after the NBA shared that Sarver fostered a hostile and racist work environment while employed with the organization. Fans and public figures alike, such as LeBron James, celebrated Sarver’s split from the NBA.

As previously reported by REVOLT, in November, Sarver was placed under investigation for allegedly using racial slurs and making lewd sexual comments. At the time, the NBA said the accusations were “extremely serious.” They hired the Wachtell Lipton Law Firm to complete a comprehensive investigation.

On Sept. 13, Sarver, who spent 18 years with the NBA and WNBA, was suspended and fined $10 million for using the N-word at least five times while employed with the organization. City Girls member JT was interviewed by local Phoenix news station KTVK 3TV and gave her thoughts on his punishment. “I think he should be suspended forever. You don’t do that,” she said.

It appears that instead of dealing with the suspension, Sarver opted to sell his teams. Yesterday NBA insider Shams Charania tweeted, “Phoenix Suns and Mercury owner Robert Sarver announces that he has started the process to sell both franchises.” James reposted his message, adding, “I’m so proud to be a part of a league committed to progress!” Sarver also shared a statement mentioning because of an “unforgiving climate,” it is “painfully clear” that he must part ways with the franchises.

Sports personality Skip Bayless wrote, “Robert Sarver … good news, good riddance.” Fans wondered how the franchise owner profiting from his actions was considered justice. “Man about to make billions selling and people acting like they won the battle lmao,” one person tweeted in response to Bayless’ post.

Another sarcastically said, “‘Cancel culture has punished my mere 18 years of racism and sexism by forcing me to earn a gigantic profit’ -Robert Sarver.” Others wondered how Sarver saw the same punishment as Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka. Today (Sept. 22), news broke that Udoka (who is engaged to actress Nia Long) could be barred from coaching for the entire 2022-23 season for having a consensual relationship with a female franchise staff member.

“A year’s suspension for consensual [sex] is excessive. Robert Sarver, a whole owner, was found to be racist and got the same. [The] NFL and NBA really need to implement better punishment rules. It’s ridiculous,” a tweet read.

 

