Photo: Photo courtesy of Brian “B+” Cross  
By Regina Cho
  /  09.22.2022

Today (Sept. 22), the exciting announcement arrived that a Questlove-produced J Dilla documentary is officially in the works. The film is being created in partnership with Two One Five Entertainment, Academy Award-winning producer Joseph Patel, New York Times best-selling author Dan Charnas, Cinetic Media, and Scenario Media.

The iconic, Detroit-born artist, had a prolific career in hip hop and died at age 32 of a rare blood disease. The forthcoming release will show “the brief life and pervasive and largely uncredited influence of music producer J Dilla,” according to the project’s official description. It is also based on the New York Times bestseller Dilla Time: The Life and Afterlife of J Dilla, The Hip-Hop Producer Who Reinvented Rhythm by Dan Charnas.

“Explaining musical genius is my mission,” said Questlove via press release. “To be able to tell the world about the musician that had the most influence on me is a dream come true, not just on me, but on an entire generation of musicians that everyone knows and loves. J Dilla was our teacher, and what he taught us was how to feel rhythm in a way we had never felt before. I’m so honored to be a part of bringing his story to the world through this documentary.”

Dilla Time is also being produced in cooperation with the estate of James Dewitt Yancey (J Dilla), and a statement of their blessing has been released about the project: “The estate of James Dewitt Yancey, and its wholly-owned production entity, Pay Jay Productions, Inc., which benefits J Dilla’s two children, his younger brother, and his mother, is proud to give its blessing to an amazing project created by discerning and talented filmmakers who knew J Dilla. We trust the judgment of Ahmir, Joseph, Dan, and Scenario to elevate Dilla’s life, music, and legacy to their rightful place in the canon of music’s great innovators; and their film is the only documentary project we have endorsed.”

