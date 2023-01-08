Erick Sermon is starting the new year off with a renewed appreciation for his life. Unbeknownst to fans, the hip hop titan battled an addiction to opioids. Sermon revealed the personal struggle in an Instagram post on Saturday (Jan. 7). He wrote, “2023, WOW. So blessed to have lived this long. Life isn’t guaranteed, so don’t take it for granted.”

The “React” emcee went on to share that he sought professional help to overcome his dependency. His decision could not have come at a more crucial point in his life. The caption continued, “I’m fresh out of rehab. [Seven] months clean from opioids. During this time, my mom was diagnosed with stage 4 cancer [in her] liver, kidney and chest. [It] changed my entire life around. My family is being attacked from every angle, but the devil’s a liar. [I] believe that my GOD has us. [T]ime to move forward in a loving manner. Without love, it doesn’t work. Believe me, through all of this, I love life. I just wanna find a different way to function in it. Blessings, [people].” He asked that fans pray for his mother and shouted out his late grandmother, Vernia Mims.

The post was met with a flood of supportive comments. The infamous DJ Scratch wrote, “I’m so happy you finally went [and] got some help. I’m proud of you.” DJ Battlecat commented, “Salute. Beautiful [and] powerful testimony. Continue [and] prayers to all your endeavors, king.” Sermon also noted that fans will soon receive new music from him. He said his new project, Dynamic Duos, is in the works and will be released by Kevin Liles’ 300 Entertainment. “Don’t ever think I’m gonna stop… [You] never heard anything like this before,” noted Sermon.

Check out Erick Sermon’s post below.