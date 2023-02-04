Beyoncé is full of surprises. After announcing her highly anticipated “Renaissance World Tour” earlier this week, she has shocked fans again, but this time with the drop of “CUFF IT (Wetter Remix).”

The remix to the fan-favorite record was released on Friday (Feb. 3). Where the original album cut of “CUFF IT” is upbeat, Beyoncé opted to slow it down, making the already sexually suggestive song that much more sexy and sultry.

The track is a mashup of Queen Bey’s original vocals and the instrumental to Twista’s 2009 hit, “Wetter.” The Grammy Award-winning artist upped the ante by adding additional ad-libs and new lyrics at the top of the song. On it, she sings: “Baby make it rain/ Don’t let go till it storms again/ I pray this will never end.”

DJ Esentrik is behind the new cut. As the remix was released to Beyoncé’s website, he tweeted, “Soooo I’ve been hiding this for a while and now I can finally say it! ‘CUFF IT (WETTER REMIX)’ IS OFFICIAL! Thank you to Beyoncé, Parkwood, and most importantly the DJs and fans that supported this from the start! Love to all!”

As most of the BeyHive is probably aware, the popular DJ is known for doing creative mashups of popular hits. He first merged “CUFF IT” and “Wetter” in October, and it instantly blew up on TikTok, where the “CUFF IT” challenge has been thriving for months. Twista also acknowledged the release of the remix. In a tweet, he wrote, “Happy Friday,” while sharing a link to the track.

There is no telling what other surprises Beyoncé may have in the works, but fans are hopeful that she will grace the stage this weekend at the Grammys. However, even if she opts not to, hundreds of thousands of her supporters will be sure to snag tickets to see her live when her tour kicks off in May.

Her new remixed offering is only available via her website, so click here to check out Bey’s flawless vocals.