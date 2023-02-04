Photo: Mason Poole/Parkwood Media / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.04.2023

Beyoncé is full of surprises. After announcing her highly anticipated “Renaissance World Tour” earlier this week, she has shocked fans again, but this time with the drop of “CUFF IT (Wetter Remix).”

The remix to the fan-favorite record was released on Friday (Feb. 3). Where the original album cut of “CUFF IT” is upbeat, Beyoncé opted to slow it down, making the already sexually suggestive song that much more sexy and sultry.

The track is a mashup of Queen Bey’s original vocals and the instrumental to Twista’s 2009 hit, “Wetter.” The Grammy Award-winning artist upped the ante by adding additional ad-libs and new lyrics at the top of the song. On it, she sings: “Baby make it rain/ Don’t let go till it storms again/ I pray this will never end.”

DJ Esentrik is behind the new cut. As the remix was released to Beyoncé’s website, he tweeted, “Soooo I’ve been hiding this for a while and now I can finally say it! ‘CUFF IT (WETTER REMIX)’ IS OFFICIAL! Thank you to Beyoncé, Parkwood, and most importantly the DJs and fans that supported this from the start! Love to all!”

As most of the BeyHive is probably aware, the popular DJ is known for doing creative mashups of popular hits. He first merged “CUFF IT” and “Wetter” in October, and it instantly blew up on TikTok, where the “CUFF IT” challenge has been thriving for months. Twista also acknowledged the release of the remix. In a tweet, he wrote, “Happy Friday,” while sharing a link to the track.

There is no telling what other surprises Beyoncé may have in the works, but fans are hopeful that she will grace the stage this weekend at the Grammys. However, even if she opts not to, hundreds of thousands of her supporters will be sure to snag tickets to see her live when her tour kicks off in May.

Her new remixed offering is only available via her website, so click here to check out Bey’s flawless vocals.

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

GloRilla lists Beyoncé and Chief Keef as two of her dream collaborators

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.04.2023

Dr. Dre reveals he and Marsha Ambrosius recorded 'Casablanco' in two weeks

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.04.2023

The Weeknd announces 'Live At SoFi Stadium' concert special coming to HBO MAX

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.03.2023

Armani Caesar drops off new visual for "Survival Of The Littest"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.03.2023

Ella Mai shares new 'Heart On My Sleeve (Deluxe)' album

By Regina Cho
  /  02.03.2023

Sho Madjozi returns with colorful visual for "Chalé"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.03.2023

NBA YoungBoy joins Shy Glizzy for new "Fools Fall N Love" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.03.2023

Symba drops off new visual for "Never Change" with Roddy Ricch

By Jon Powell
  /  02.03.2023

RAYE unleashes 'My 21st Century Blues' debut album

By Regina Cho
  /  02.03.2023

Missy Elliott, Lil Wayne, and Dr. Dre honored by the Recording Academy's Black Music Collective

By Jon Powell
  /  02.03.2023

PinkPantheress recruits Ice Spice for "Boy's a liar Pt. 2"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.03.2023

Russ drops off new "Can't Get This Right" track

By Regina Cho
  /  02.03.2023

JID and Lute team up for new "Ma Boy" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.03.2023

Skillibeng and Nardo Wick team up for "16CHOPPA"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.03.2023

GloRilla addresses the "Internet Trolls" in new single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.03.2023
View More
Tags in this article:
Tags
Beyonce
New Music
Pop
R&B

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

YOU MIGHT ALSO LIKE

GloRilla lists Beyoncé and Chief Keef as two of her dream collaborators

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.04.2023

Dr. Dre reveals he and Marsha Ambrosius recorded 'Casablanco' in two weeks

By Angelina Velasquez
  /  02.04.2023

The Weeknd announces 'Live At SoFi Stadium' concert special coming to HBO MAX

By Oumou Fofana
  /  02.03.2023

Armani Caesar drops off new visual for "Survival Of The Littest"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.03.2023

Ella Mai shares new 'Heart On My Sleeve (Deluxe)' album

By Regina Cho
  /  02.03.2023

Sho Madjozi returns with colorful visual for "Chalé"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.03.2023

NBA YoungBoy joins Shy Glizzy for new "Fools Fall N Love" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.03.2023

Symba drops off new visual for "Never Change" with Roddy Ricch

By Jon Powell
  /  02.03.2023

RAYE unleashes 'My 21st Century Blues' debut album

By Regina Cho
  /  02.03.2023

Missy Elliott, Lil Wayne, and Dr. Dre honored by the Recording Academy's Black Music Collective

By Jon Powell
  /  02.03.2023

PinkPantheress recruits Ice Spice for "Boy's a liar Pt. 2"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.03.2023

Russ drops off new "Can't Get This Right" track

By Regina Cho
  /  02.03.2023

JID and Lute team up for new "Ma Boy" single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.03.2023

Skillibeng and Nardo Wick team up for "16CHOPPA"

By Jon Powell
  /  02.03.2023

GloRilla addresses the "Internet Trolls" in new single

By Regina Cho
  /  02.03.2023
View More

Trending
Social Justice

Seventh Memphis officer relieved of duty in Tyre Nichols case

The Tyre Nichols case is ongoing and more details are expected “in the coming days,” ...
By Angel Saunders
  /  01.31.2023
News

North Carolina middle school cancels classes after body is found on campus

Officials confirmed the deceased individual is not a student.
By Angel Saunders
  /  02.01.2023
International News

Bad Bunny addresses viral cellphone tossing video

Bad Bunny previously said he would use 2023 to focus on his physical and emotional ...
By Angel Saunders
  /  01.03.2023
Social Justice

Breonna Taylor's mother reveals that her daughter and Tyre Nichols share the same birthday

Tamika Palmer shared an emotional Instagram post on Saturday (Jan. 28).
By Jon Powell
  /  01.30.2023
View More