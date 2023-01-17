On Saturday (Jan. 14), Blxst blessed his fans with a remix of Beyoncé’s “CUFF IT,” a standout from last year’s RENAISSANCE. In this instance, he decided to take the TikTok route by utilizing a popular mashup of “CUFF IT” and Twista’s “Wetter,” eschewing Beyoncé, NOVA WAV, Raphael Saadiq, Rissi, and The-Dream’s funky production on the original. The Legendary Traxster-backed “Wetter” can be found on Twista’s seventh studio LP, Category F5.

As with Bey’s version, Blxst‘s rendition of “CUFF IT” is centered around a wild night with lowered inhibitions:

“I feel like fallin’ in love, I’m in the mood to roll somethin’ up, I need some pink in my cup, hey, I’m in the mood to f**k somethin’ up, I wanna go missin’, I need a prescription, and I know you wanna go higher, can I sit on top of you? I wanna go where nobody’s been, girl, you never had fun like this, oh, woah, we gon’ f**k up the night, black lights, spaceships fly, yeah, unapologetic when we f**k up the night, f**k up the night, we gettin’ f**ked up tonight…”

2022 also spawned Blxst’s most recent effort, Before You Go, which contained 13 cuts and contributions from Arin Ray, Grandmaster Vic, Rick Ross, and Zacari. Since then, the South Central talent continued his momentum on songs like Kehlani’s “any given sunday,” Kendrick Lamar’s “Die Hard,” Chris Brown’s “Show It,” Kalan.FrFr’s “No Stoppin,” Burna Boy’s “Solid,” Mozzy’s “Wouldn’t Be Us,” and Babyface Ray’s “Spend It.” Just prior to 2023’s arrival, Blxst liberated a new single alongside Larry June titled “Keep Calling,” an apparent ode to chasing money instead of women:

“You know hustlers don’t sleep, I embody the trend, maybe that be the reason she keep callin’, she keep callin’ again…”

Press play on the aforementioned remix below.