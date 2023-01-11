French Montana is continuing to deliver new visuals from his Coke Boys 6 project. His latest arrived yesterday (Jan. 10) for “Project Baby (Remix),” an upgrade of Vory’s Lost Souls standout “Project Baby.” Produced by Boi-1da, Matthew Burnett, and Young Martey, the track sees both artists addressing the realities of their respective upbringings:

“Project baby, livin’ fast, blues, I ain’t break in half, watchin’ while they pitchin’ ’til they leave so I can take the stash, strapped in a round of competition, we was runnin’ laps, told shawty, I ain’t Keith Sweat, I can’t make it last, make it last forever, fresh out the bricks, my ghetto angel ain’t got wings, he fronted me a brick, she’s switchin’ for a C-note, she’ll do you like G-Money Denino, have you cryin’ in the streets like Benzino, all this s**t is new to me, what’s cool to you ain’t cool to me…”

The accompanying clip for “Project Baby (Remix)” shows French and a masked Vory catching vibes with a crew of others in an unknown location. Viewers can also see shots of energetic pitbulls and a gang of dirtbikers in action.

Coke Boys 6 contains 20 cuts and prominent appearances from DThang, Tdot2Oppy, Max B, Kenzo B, Ayoub, Cheeze, Chinese Kitte, YPN Maine, and the late Chinx. Hip hop and R&B heavyweights like NAV, A$AP Rocky, Jeremih, Benny the Butcher, EST Gee, Kodak Black, and King Combs also contribute to the compilation.

Last year, French teamed up with Harry Fraud for Montega, a 12-song body of work with additional assists from Babyface Ray, EST Gee, Rick Ross, Jadakiss, Benny the Butcher, Quavo, and more. Since then, he’s kept his fans fed with loose drops like “Whipp’n It Slowly” and “Morocco.” Outside of his own releases, French’s special brand of bars could also be heard on Fabolous’ “SAY LESS,” The Game’s “Nikki Beach,” and Yung Bleu’s “Life Worth Living.” Press play on “Project Baby (Remix)” below.