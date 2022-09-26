Keith Sweat performed for Lil Wayne as he celebrated his 40th birthday with a lavish dinner party at The Nice Guy yesterday (Sept. 25) in Los Angeles, California.

You can tell the performance was the highlight of the night by the way Lil Wayne energetically jumped out of his seat to dance as the R&B legend sang his 1987 hit single “Don’t Stop Your Love.”

Lil Wayne, who was born Dwayne Michael Carter Jr., was celebrated by most of his friends and family including his children and his fiancé Dhea Sodano. Some of the legendary guests in attendance were Skip Bayless, Shannon Sharpe, Karen Civil, YG, Yella Beezy, Mack Maine, Cortez Bryant and more. He was also surprised with video messages from Drake, Floyd Mayweather, Max Kellerman, NBA YoungBoy, and more. The rapper’s actual birthday is tomorrow (Sept. 27).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 2Cool2Blog (@2cool2bl0g)

Bayless took to his social media account to express “what a night” he had at the rapper’s party. “Just returned from Lil Wayne’s 40th birthday party. Had to leave early because [I] have to be up in four hours. But … what a night. Love you, man. Happy 40!!!,” he tweeted.

Just returned from Lil Wayne's 40th birthday party. Had to leave early because have to be up in 4 hours. But … what a night. Love you, man. Happy40!!! — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) September 26, 2022

The Young Money Entertainment CEO started his rap career as a 12-year-old in 1993 and today, he is known as one of the most influential rappers of all time. He has released over 45 different albums, mixtapes, and complications throughout his career. All while doing that, he signed two Hip Hop legends Drake and Nicki Minaj. Most people can’t believe that Lil Wayne is only turning 40.

One Twitter account said, “Lil Wayne is turning 40? I remember when he was so young his [mama] wouldn’t let him curse on records. Dang we [getting] old y’all. And don’t say speak for yourself, you gettin old too lol.”

Lil Wayne is turning 40 ? 👀

I remember when he was so young his Mama wouldn’t let him curse on records. Dang we gettin old y’all. And don’t say speak for yourself, you gettin old too lol pic.twitter.com/E46HhGdr9H — Etan Thomas (@etanthomas36) September 26, 2022

lil wayne been really running shit for 2 whole decades & hes only turning 40 tomorrow 🤯 — Omar 💭 (@omartalkshow) September 26, 2022

Lil Wayne turn 40 tomorrow. That's wild that he been in the rap game since he was a teen. Still one of the greatest doing his thing — #Mamba4Life (@Flyer_thanu2) September 26, 2022

Lil Wayne being 40 feels weird https://t.co/rxJ1wJZEmq — Kar (@karlogan_) September 26, 2022

Wait… Lil Wayne is ONLY 40… #lilwayne pic.twitter.com/MgAUpv0NO9 — K E M P I R E 🐘 (@TheKempire) September 26, 2022