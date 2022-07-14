This week, Lil Wayne has officially announced his 6th annual Lil WeezyAna Fest. The event will take place in his home city of New Orleans next month on Aug. 27 and for the first time in four years, the festival will return to Champions Square. The star-studded lineup includes Moneybagg Yo, Coi Leray, Babyface Ray, and Rob 49, along with a few surprise guests along the way.

“We’re glad to be back home! New Orleans birthed us and we can travel and hit the stage anywhere in the world, but there’s no place like home. As always, we will be honoring the many lives lost in Hurricane Katrina as this year marks the 17th year anniversary. Wayne is excited to get back home as this one will be one you won’t want to miss.” states Mack Maine, president of Young Money Records.

Within the past few years, the WeezyAna stage has boasted sets by names like NBA Youngboy, Jeezy, Megan Thee Stallion, Gucci Mane, Meek Mill, Master P, Saweetie, Big Freedia, Tory Lanez, Migos, Yo Gotti, 2 Chainz, the Hot Boyz, and many others. Those who are familiar with the fest are aware the surprise guests each year never disappoint, as this list includes stars like Drake, Nicki Minaj, and Chris Brown.

In terms of what the veteran rapper has been up to on the music front, Lil Wayne has taken part in some dope collaborations recently like “We Set The Trends (Remix)” alongside Juelz Santana, DJ Khaled, and Jim Jones and also “Poison” by Jack Harlow.

Tickets for Lil WeezyAna Fest will be available everywhere beginning Friday July 15 at 10 a.m. local time. Presale information is below:

CITI Presale – 7/12 10 a.m. – 7/14 10 p.m.

Artist Presale – 7/13 10 a.m. – 7/13 10 p.m.

Q93 Presale – 7/13 10 a.m. – 7/13 10 p.m.

Live Nation Presale – 7/14 10 a.m. – 7/14 10 p.m.