On Friday (Jan. 6), French Montana teamed up with DJ Drama and Gangsta Grillz to deliver the sixth installment of his Coke Boys series. Yesterday (Jan. 8), the South Bronx emcee liberated a new visual from said project for “The Oath,” which features a posthumous verse from Chinx. The track pays tribute to the late rapper and other lives tragically lost:

“Pop Smoke, Nipsey Hussle, King Von, Chinx Drugz, Triple X, Juice WRLD, Fred the God, 15 roaches on my face like I was Puffy Combs, 15 hitters with me, shootin’ like they Eddie Jones, I was trippin’ off my weight, mixin’ Percs with tequila, from a feelin’, now my diamonds dancin’ like Triller, we was hustlin’ on the block, from the housin’ departments, stand in middle of the street, like I was Paul McCartney, me and Chinx racin’ foreigns, got Pop on the chorus, you know legends never die, king like Notorious…”

The accompanying clip for “The Oath” comes courtesy of Frankie Fire and Dollar. During Chinx‘s verse, viewers can see a ballet dancer performing around a Brooklyn apartment complex while an unknown individual prepares drugs inside one of its units. French makes his appearance in a dark room as shots of a choir, a Muslim man in the midst of prayer, and more are interspersed throughout.

Coke Boys 6 contains 20 songs and, in addition to the current Coke Boys roster, a wealth of contributions from NAV, A$AP Rocky, Jeremih, Benny the Butcher, EST Gee, and more. A remix of King Combs and Kodak Black’s “Can’t Stop Won’t Stop” is also included with a boastful new verse from French himself:

“Brinks truck, Coke Boys, Bad Boys, I done f**ked more b**ches than Floyd, he’s a slut, he’s a h**, he’s a freak, f**ked an actress and a bartender same week…”

Press play on “The Oath” below.