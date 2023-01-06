French Montana has taken to Twitter to respond to the tragic shooting that left 10 people wounded at his video shoot last night (Jan. 5) in Miami. Fortunately, according to local news station WSVN 7, no deaths were reported, but one person is in critical condition. REVOLT reported that among the injured victims was Louisiana rapper Rob49.

“Last night, I was in Miami celebrating the release of my CB6 mixtape [with] friends at a local restaurant,” French’s tweet read. “We unfortunately were at the wrong place at the wrong time when an incident took place that left people hurt. Our thoughts [and] prayers are [with] the victims [and] families at this time.”

Police said an altercation started somewhere else and eventually escalated at the restaurant, where the shooting happened. Miami Gardens Police confirmed the restaurant to be The Licking Miami Gardens on Northwest 27th Street when they responded to a ShotSpotter call shortly before 8 p.m. on Thursday.

“Yeah, there’s multiple shots, there’s multiple cases,” said Miami Gardens Det. Diana Gourgue. “We’re still working. We can’t confirm any numbers at this moment because everything is still fresh, and they’re still investigating.”

According to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, 10 people in total were injured with four taking themselves to the hospital and six being transported by ground and by air.

So far, no arrests have been made, and the incident remains under investigation. Authorities said they’re seeking more information. “If anybody was in the area at the moment that this incident occurred, we would like to hear from you, please call Crime Stoppers,” said Gourgue.

Witness Ced Mogul claimed someone was robbed at a nearby KFC. Then, shots fired once the video shoot switched locations to The Licking. Police have not confirmed this information.