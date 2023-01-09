French Montana will release a documentary based on his life and executive produced by Drake. The Moroccan rapper confirmed the news on Jan. 7 in the latest episode of “Hotboxin’ With Mike Tyson.”

During the conversation, Montana told the boxing legend that the documentary is an autobiography named after his mother, and it’s about his life as an immigrant. He explained how he arrived in America from Africa oblivious to the culture, being raised by a single parent, and how he emerged in the rap game coming from South Bronx. However, he didn’t give any details on when the film will come out.

“It’s called For Khadija, that’s for my mother,” said the “Unforgettable” rapper. “You know she came out here and sacrificed for us. My father had left and she stayed, and she helped me become who I became, so I dedicated it to her. Drake is executive producing it. It’s a real immigrant story, coming from Africa. I’m from Morocco to the hip hop culture in the Bronx and really just being in culture shock. Not knowing English when I was 13 when I came, and from there.”

@FrencHMonTanA says he’s finished with his documentary and Drake will be executive producing it 🎥 pic.twitter.com/3fujx6HiUT — VVIP (@VVIP) January 7, 2023

Montana, born Karim Kharbouch, was born in Casablanca, Morocco before his family moved to New York. He started his music career by dropping DVDs before releasing his debut mixtape, French Revolution Vol. 1, in 2007. After years of grinding independently, he signed a joint-venture record deal with Sean “Diddy” Combs’ Bad Boy Records and Rick Ross’ Maybach Music Group in 2012. Then, a year later, he dropped his debut studio album, Excuse My French, which opened at No. 4 on the U.S. Billboard 200 in 2013.

Last Friday (Jan. 6), Montana delivered the sixth installment of his Coke Boys series. The project is hosted by DJ Drama and comes with 29 tracks and features from A$AP Rocky, Benny The Butcher, EST Gee, Nav, Kodak Black and Max B. Yesterday (Jan. 8), he released the video to “The Oath,” which is on the album and features a posthumous verse from Chinx.