Back in April, Blxst liberated his debut studio LP, Before You Go, a 13-song offering with additional contributions from Arin Ray, Grandmaster Vic, Rick Ross, and Zacari. Since then, the South Central talent kept his momentum going with notable appearances on tracks like Kendrick Lamar’s “Die Hard,” Chris Brown’s “Show It,” Kalan.FrFr’s “No Stoppin,” Burna Boy’s “Solid,” Mozzy’s “Wouldn’t Be Us,” The Game’s “Talk To Me Nice,” and Babyface Ray’s “Spend It.”

Today (Dec. 9), Blxst returns with a new single titled “Keep Calling,” a collaboration with Larry June that sees the artists focused on money and success:

“Double up on this world tour, then drop again, while you lookin’ for a block to spin, International Blxst, you can’t box me in, a circle full of elites, you cannot be there, put a lot of folk in position, guess I gotta be him, if it’s real, let it be known, you ain’t gotta pretend, long as we got respect, we ain’t gotta be friends, you know hustlers don’t sleep, I embody the trend, maybe that be the reason she keep callin’, she keep callin’ again…”

The track also boasts a matching visual that comes courtesy of Direct Devin and Blu. Viewers can catch the collaborators riding around the city in an old-school Mercedes-Benz convertible, catching vibes with beautiful women, and more.

Much like Blxst, Larry June has been enjoying an impressive year from a musical standpoint. First, he connected with Jay Worthy for the March drop 2 P’z In A Pod, complete with assists from Jim Jones, Roc Marciano, CeeLo Green, and Suga Free. Months later, the Bay Area talent would return with Spaceships on the Blade, a 20-track body of work with features from the likes of Curren$y, 2 Chainz, and Syd. Press play on “Keep Calling” below.