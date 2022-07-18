Over the weekend, Kalan.FrFr unveiled the official music video for his recent “No Stoppin” track. Equipped with an assist from Blxst, the release is the second single from Kalan’s upcoming project, which is set to arrive later this summer. The new Taj-directed visual sees the two LA natives deal with the highs and lows of love and even features an appearance from podcast host and influencer, Tee. On “No Stoppin,” Kalan and Blxst stay ten toes down for their special someone:

I get in my feelings, I don’t need nobody, hit me, you know everybody needs somebody, ayy/ Slide on me when you wanna see somebody, full speed, all gas, no brakes, no stoppin’/ I give you what you want ’cause you special, I give you what you need ’cause you special

If you need it all, I run through walls if you call me, full speed, all gas, no brakes, no stoppin’/ Sometimes you be in the mood and don’t know who to run to/ Let me be the one and be the only one

Prior to this, Kalan.FrFr released his single “Popstar” and shortly afterwards returned with the official accompanying visual. His last body of work was TwoFr 2 (Extended), which serves as the deluxe version of 2021’s TwoFr 2. That edition included guest assists from Lil Durk, Maeta, BluebucksClan, and 1TakeJay while the original featured appearances from Stunna 4 Vegas and Mozzy.

A few weeks ago, Blxst unveiled his latest body of work Before You Go, which comes with 13 songs and collaborations alongside Arin Ray, Grandmaster Vic, Rick Ross, and Zacari. He also announced a new global tour that will feature a 46-date trek across North America, Australia, and Germany.

Be sure to press play on Kalan.FrFr’s “No Stoppin” music video featuring Blxst down below.