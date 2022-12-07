Ludacris has officially teamed up with Mercedes-Benz USA to give back to the community ahead of the holiday season.

Today (Dec. 7), the Atlanta native and the leading luxury car brand blessed local children with new shoes as a part of its Season to Shine Holiday Giving Program spearheaded through the nonprofit Shoes That Fit. The organization equips kids with athletic sneakers to attend school with dignity and joy. Now, MBUSA has tapped the rapper, who also happens to be its brand ambassador, and The Ludacris Foundation to join in on the spirit of giving.

To support this year’s program, MBUSA delivered 1,270 pairs of new kicks to every attending student at their partner schools located in Atlanta. The company’s employees were joined by Ludacris to surprise the children. “I care deeply about supporting and serving kids in my hometown of Atlanta, and it was an honor to help my friends at Mercedes give back with their Season to Shine event,” said the “Stand Up” emcee in an official statement. “I know that the new shoes are a small stepping stone to helping these students live out their dreams and realize their greatness. I’m thrilled to be part of that.”

Check out a post from the event below.

Since 1992, Shoes That Fit has been committed to equipping children around the world with quality footwear, and its latest initiative with Ludacris is no different. “Shoes are intrinsically important to kids. Too many families are forced to choose rent and food over shoes, leaving children wearing shoes that hurt, embarrass them, cause them to miss out on physical activities, and sometimes miss school altogether. New shoes make a basic and lasting impact,” said Amy Fass, CEO and executive director of Shoes That Fit. “We are so grateful to Mercedes for meeting a basic need and making a lasting impact on the lives of kids by providing 1,270 pairs of shoes!”