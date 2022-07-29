By Ebbony "Miss2Bees" Pinillos
  /  07.29.2022

Ludacris is celebrating season three of his hit animated Netflix series, “Karma’s World.” The rapper-turned-actor joined forces with Mattel to launch a new toy line promoting his show. He told Billboard, “Mattel was so outstanding with their pitch compared to the other toy brands. Mattel blew us away with their presentation and one of the things that took us over the top was they hired someone specifically for Black hair.”

The collection is available for purchase on Amazon, Target, and Walmart. “Myself, Mattel, and our resources took so much of our time getting the absolute most authentic feel and look of the hair with premium quality,” Ludacris explains the signature styling accessories. “Even the hair roots are top-notch. When you touch the hair and texture, it will blow you away because of the quality developments within the hair fibers.”

“Karma’s World” champions diversity, inclusion, and representation in media, unlike “back in the day,” the rapper explains. “The more diversity and inclusivity I can see across onscreen, the happier I’ll be — because it’s part of the reason I wanted to create the show. Karma’s World has provided an opportunity to become mainstream in the way certain shows paved the way for me. I’m very happy that we’re seeing more of us onscreen.”

The “Karma’s World” universe is expanding thanks to the release of the toy collection, picture book, Daddy and Me and the Rhyme to Be, chapter book, The Great Shine-A-Thon Showcase, and soundtrack, Karma’s World. Ludacris said, “We’re on season three, and if everybody continues to love the show, what’s next could possibly be a season four. KidNation is in the beta phase, but we’re branching out and progressing, so look for more exciting things from KidNation as well.”

Ludacris is gearing up to release more “Karma’s World” merchandise leading up to the holiday season. Plus, he’s behind an online platform providing wholesome music and video content for children called KidNation.

