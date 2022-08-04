Today (Aug. 3), congratulations are in order for Blxst as he continues his ascension. The California-bred star has officially earned his first RIAA Platinum certification for his single “Chosen” featuring Ty Dolla $ign and Tyga. The smash hit came out in 2020 as one of the deluxe add-ons to his No Love Lost EP.

Released by Red Bull Records/Evgle LLC, “Chosen” reached No. 1 at Rhythmic and Urban radio and peaked at No. 21 at Top 40 radio. It also broke into the Billboard Hot 100 and peaked at No. 51. Since its release, “Chosen” has amassed over 450 million streams globally to date and became an international success, achieving BRIT Silver (UK), Music Canada Platinum, RMNZ Platinum (New Zealand), ARIA Gold (Australia) certifications.

Greg Hammer, managing director of Red Bull Records, took a moment to share his thoughts about the career-pivoting moment. “Blxst is a game changer and we are thrilled to see the continued success of ‘Chosen’ and his monumental growth as an artist,” he said. “The entire Red Bull Records crew and I look forward to what’s to come with this incredible talent and our partnership with the Evgle team. Congratulations to Blxst for this well-deserved accomplishment!”

Currently, Blxst is out on the road for his current global tour in support of his latest project, Before You Go. That project was released back in April and boasted appearances from Arin Ray, Grandmaster Vic, and Rick Ross.

Before You Go follows Blxst‘s aforementioned No Love Lost EP, which was released in 2020 and consisted of eight smooth tracks for fans to enjoy. Months later, he would circle back to share a deluxe edition of No Love Lost with features from Dom Kennedy, Ty Dolla $ign, Tyga, and Bino Rideaux. 2021 then saw Blxst joining the likes of 42 Dugg, Flo Milli, Morray, Pooh Shiesty, Coi Leray, and more as that year’s XXL Freshman class.