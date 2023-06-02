Photo: Kevin Mazur / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  06.02.2023

As previously reported by REVOLT, Beyoncé is currently on her “Renaissance World Tour.” So far, there have been epic displays of talent, such as her daughter Blue Ivy Carter’s performance debut. However, some super fans believe the concert makes the perfect backdrop for a proposal — and Twitter disagrees.

Earlier this week, a TikTok user named Harvey Kindlon uploaded a video of an excruciatingly awkward proposal at a Beyoncé tour stop in London. In the footage, a man takes a knee as the Houston native serenades the crowd with her 2011 ballad “1+1.” Those gathered around the couple cheered on their love as the guy’s surprised significant other emotionally cried. Her beau tried to position the ring on her finger, but his plan wasn’t well thought out because the hand he needed was holding several cups. As he continued to place the band, he dropped the jewel and momentarily lost it.

@harveykindlon they were cute tho #beyonce #renaissance #tour #music #london #beyoncetour ♬ original sound – Harvey Kindlon

“The messiest proposal at London’s first Beyoncé Renaissance show,” Kindlon wrote in the clip. “B**ch, f**k the cups,” one person yelled to the sappy young woman as her man fumbled to find her ring. It didn’t take long for footage to land on Twitter, where the BeyHive was not having it. “Forgive them, Uncle Johnny,” one fan said. “It seems so forced and cringe!” another added. One offered a bit of a suggestion: “The only way I’d want a public proposal is if he got Beyoncé to ask me to marry him. Otherwise, let’s watch the concert. This is disruptive [as f**k], and I’d be so annoyed.”

Their declaration of love was at least the third viral proposal to happen since she kicked off the tour on May 10. “A couple got engaged during Beyoncé’s show last night (June 1) in London, during the first day of [hashtag] PRIDE,” a user tweeted with a video of the special moment. “I know I should focus on the engagement, but my goodness, her voice from this side of the stage sounds amazing,” one person said in response.

See how others feel about the concert proposals below!

