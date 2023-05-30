Photo: Michael Caulfield / Staff via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  05.30.2023

Beyoncé has always been open about her adoration for Tina Turner. In 2005, the Houston native performed a “Proud Mary” tribute at The Kennedy Center Honors where she told the audience who she credits for inspiration when she needs it the most. “I think of the two Tinas in my life,” the “CUFF IT” songstress said in reference to her mother Tina Knowles and the Queen of Rock & Roll.

Since the “Rolling On The River” legend’s passing last week, Beyoncé has made sure to pay her respects. While on her “Renaissance World Tour,” she put her own twist on Ike & Tina Turner’s 1966 upbeat hit “River Deep – Mountain High” and performed it as a ballad. Last night’s (May 29) performance was at North London’s Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. “Jesus, Bey is strong. I don’t know how she did not cry singin’ it [cause] Tina Turner was her life. Beautiful hommage,” one commenter said of a clip posted to Twitter.

For the “Irreplaceable” vocalist’s Paris tour stop last week, she paused her show to acknowledge the Tennessee native’s iconic legacy. “If you’re a fan of mine, you’re a fan of Tina Turner. I wouldn’t be on this stage without Tina Turner, so I want you guys to just scream, so she can feel your love. I feel so blessed that I was allowed to witness her brilliance,” she said. In 2008, Beyoncé finally got the chance to work with Turner when the two performed “Proud Mary” together at the 50th annual Grammy Awards.

Turner died on May 24 at her home in Küsnacht near Zurich, Switzerland. She was 83 years old and had been battling an illness. On the day of her death, Beyoncé penned a heartfelt tribute and shared it via social media: “My beloved queen, I love you endlessly. I’m so grateful for your inspiration and all the ways you have paved the way. You are strength and resilience. You are the epitome of power and passion. We are all so fortunate to have witnessed your kindness and beautiful spirit that will forever remain. Thank you for all you have done.”

