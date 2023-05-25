As the world mourns the loss of Tina Turner, celebrities continue to honor the music icon, including two women she inspired: Beyoncé and Lizzo.

Yesterday (May 24), Turner passed away at her home in Switzerland following a long illness, her publicist confirmed. But before her passing, the undisputed queen of rock ‘n’ roll graced fans with over six decades of musical art. Her journey and contributions to the industry paved the way for numerous artists who looked up to her, such as Beyoncé.

In 2008, the Houston native honored Turner at the 50th annual Grammy Awards. The two appeared on stage together as they performed Turner’s hit single “Proud Mary.” After the 83-year-old singer passed away, Beyoncé penned a heartfelt message to her on her site.

“My beloved queen,” Beyoncé wrote. “I love you endlessly. I’m so grateful for your inspiration and all the ways you have paved the way. You are strength and resilience. You are the epitome of power and passion. We are all so fortunate to have witnessed your kindness and beautiful spirit that will forever remain. Thank you for all you have done.”

Like Beyoncé, Turner impacted fellow artist Lizzo, who has openly expressed her love for rock ‘n’ roll. Last night, she showed love to the music icon on “The Special Tour” in Phoenix, Arizona. The 35-year-old flutist wore a curly hairstyle and sparkly dress inspired by the Tennessee native. Before performing, Lizzo gave a speech about the late songstress. “Today, we lost an icon,” she said. “I would not exist if it was not for the queen of rock ‘n’ roll. And remember this, there wouldn’t be rock ‘n’ roll without Tina Turner.” Lizzo began singing the opening words to the legend’s “Proud Mary” in a special tribute before performing her iconic dance.