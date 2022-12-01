It’s safe to say “The Proud Family” cast approves of the Carter family’s rendition of the beloved cartoon that debuted this past Halloween!

A previous clip from last month’s Vulture Festival has resurfaced, showing the cast of the popular Disney animated series react to the costumes sported by Beyoncé, JAY-Z, and their children this past October. “You know what, I sent Bey a message [to] her and her family,” said Jo Marie Payton, who voices Suga Mama in the show. “I was blown away.” Kyla Pratt, who stars as Penny Proud, chimed in with, “Oh, I loved it.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Beyoncé took on double duty when she dressed up as both Suga Mama and Trudy Proud, who is portrayed by Paula Jai Parker. Her husband, JAY-Z, donned the attire of Oscar Proud, who is voiced by Tommy Davidson. Their first-born, Blue Ivy, took on lead character Penny Proud and twins Rumi and Sir, of course, were Bebe and Cece Proud. Queen Bey’s history with the show runs deep being that she helped bring the iconic theme song for the show to life alongside her sister, Solange, and Destiny’s Child band members Kelly Rowland and Michelle Williams.

Check out the family costume below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce)

Legendary comedian Cedric The Entertainer plays Oscar Proud’s brother in the iconic series. During the interview, he joked about who he wished would’ve dressed up as his character. “I needed Memphis Bleek to be Uncle Bobby,” said the Kings of Comedy star.

The reactions to the Halloween costumes come on the heels of news that “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder”, a continuance of the 2001 series, has been renewed for a second season on Disney Plus. Its return attracted both loyal and new fans and featured a slew of guest appearances from stars like Lil Nas X, Lizzo, Chance the Rapper, Normani, Gabrielle Union, and more.

Watch the full video below.