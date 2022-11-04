Despite it being a few days after Halloween, it’s never too late for the Carters to celebrate. Yesterday (Nov. 3), Beyoncé took to Instagram to share an image of her, JAY-Z, Blue Ivy, Rumi, and Sir dressed up as the main characters from the Disney series “The Proud Family.” Even better, the Lemonade star appeared in the photo as two characters — Trudy Proud, the mother of Penny, BeBe, and CeCe Proud, and Suga Mama, the aforementioned children’s grandmother. The post is also accompanied by a short-yet-sweet caption in regards to Beyoncé’s tribe: “Family every single day and night.”

As expected, a wealth of celebrities filled the comments section in response, including Flo Milli, D-Nice, Yung Miami, Winnie Harlow, Sevyn Streeter, Raven B. Verona, and Baby Tate. Star hairstylist Alonzo Arnold declared yesterday as the new official day for Halloween while comedian-personality B. Simone spoke on the singer’s decision to reveal the picture at that time:

“Beyoncé said I’ll post when I want … Yes, queen, it’s your world.”

For those not familiar, “The Proud Family” was an animated sitcom that ran on The Disney Channel from 2001 to 2005, complete with two full seasons and a made-for-TV film. It’s also notable that Solange Knowles and Destiny’s Child performed the show’s theme song. Earlier this year, the series was revived on the Disney+ streaming platform as “The Proud Family: Louder and Prouder.”

The Carters’ unveiling comes after other big names posted Halloween snaps of their own. Kim Kardashian humorously attended Tracee Ellis Ross’ non-costume event fully dressed as X-Men’s Mystique while her kids could be seen on social media as Aaliyah, Sade, Eazy-E, and Snoop Dogg. Sean “Diddy” Combs arguably won last weekend as Heath Ledger’s Joker from the Dark Knight trilogy. Janelle Monae, Machine Gun Kelly, Lizzo, Cardi B, Kelly Rowland, Chloe Bailey, Latto, and Wiz Khalifa all delivered amazing looks as well.

Check out Beyoncé, JAY-Z, and their kids as “The Proud Family” below.