Everyone is back outside, and it shows based on the impressive costumes celebrities put together this weekend ahead of Halloween this year. From artsy to sexy to downright spooky, the full gamut of festive looks has been taking over social media since Saturday (Oct. 29).

Sean “Diddy” Combs bodied the late actor Heath Ledger’s take on the Joker from 2008’s blockbuster The Dark Knight. The mogul donned the villain’s signature green hair, white clown makeup, and sinister red smile. He even managed to pull off the entire ‘fit with props like a torch gun and a fake grenade and topped off his Halloween impression by imitating Joker’s insane disposition.

“Tonight is going to be a special night. Everybody’s so serious and we’re about to go to Club Love. Club Love,” he said in a video posted on Instagram on Sunday (Oct. 30). In another, Diddy implores Tyler, the Creator to get out of the car.

Diddy’s acting chops impressed celebrities and fans, who commented on his early Halloween posts. “This is TOOOOOOOO GOOOD. You ate this and left no crumbs. KILLLEDT it,” one user commented.

Take a look at Diddy’s costume below.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom)

Big Latto donned blue body paint as she transformed into the Corpse Bride.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BIG LATTO🎰 (@latto777)

Chloe Bailey dressed as Marvel Comics’ Storm in a black bodysuit and platinum blonde wig.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chlöe (@chloebailey)

La La Anthony brought Carnival to the States in a colorful and feathery rhinestone-encrusted ‘fit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by LA LA (@lala)

Ciara was joined by her daughter, Sienna, to recreate Venus and Serena Williams’ 1999 Got Milk? campaign.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ciara (@ciara)

Lizzo was dipped in yellow body paint and threw on a blue wig to become Marge Simpson.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)

Keke Palmer was locked away in a tower as she contemplated using her braids to escape as the Black version of Rapunzel from Detangled.

Lori Harvey paid homage to Beyoncé, dressing in several ‘fits from the singer’s “Me, Myself and I” video.

ms. lori harvey everyone pic.twitter.com/iXZLoHbpV0 — pretty vixen 🎀 (@realdreamgirI) October 29, 2022

Tyga stepped into the extraterrestrial side of things with an E.T. costume.

Janelle Monáe was Diva Plavalaguna from The Fifth Element, equipped with blue tentacles and all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Janelle “Jane” Monáe (@janellemonae)

Kelly Rowland dressed in a full latex bodysuit to embody the persona of Cat Woman.