Photo: Erika Goldring/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Shawn Carter Foundation/Getty Images
By Jon Powell
  /  11.03.2022

Tributes from fans and peers continue to pour in following the tragic loss of Takeoff, who was shot and killed earlier this week. One of the latest is from Beyoncé, who took to her website to show love to the Migos alum. Upon heading there, viewers will see a full screen image of the rapper with a short-but-poignant message:

“KIRSHNIK KHARI BALL … “TAKEOFF” … REST IN POWER”

In addition to Beyoncé, Desiigner, Boosie Badazz, Young Money, LL Cool J, 50 Cent, Rich The Kid, and many more paid their respects on social media. Quality Control CEO Pierre “P” Thomas honored his longtime artist in an Instagram post:

“You came from the stars, so I know you will forever be up there watching down on all of us. I will forever love you.”

As previously reported, Takeoff was with his uncle and Only Built For Infinity Links collaborator Quavo at 810 Billiards & Bowling Houston for a private party when an alleged altercation ensued. According to Houston Police Chief Troy Finner, at least two weapons were subsequently discharged, striking the 28-year-old. An autopsy performed by the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences lists his cause of death as “penetrating gunshot wounds of head and torso into arm.”

In a past interview on REVOLT’s “Big Facts,” Takeoff provided listeners with uplifting advice on how to deal with loss, making the situation even more heartbreaking:

“Everything happens for a reason, you gotta just roll with the punches, you know what I’m saying? Everything ain’t great … you just gotta know how to deal with ’em. Just make sure you got a strong family around you at those times. You just gotta go through it, everybody go through it. We all lose somebody, been broke … just whatever the situation is. For real.”

You can see Beyoncé’s tribute here.

