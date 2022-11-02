The world continues to reel from the loss of Takeoff, a prominent member of the game-changing Migos. In the midst of mourning, fans and peers are recalling just how talented the “Last Memory” rapper really was with clips of classic videos and freestyles. In a past interview with Ebro Darden in promotion of Culture II, fellow group member and uncle Quavo made it clear just how important his peer was when it came to delivering bars:

“My boy Take been spittin’ bars. [In my] opinion, he’s the best one out of all of us, you know what I’m saying? He’s the youngest, he’s been like that…to me, he’s the best one out the group.”

Below, we’ve provided 13 different occasions where Takeoff shined above all throughout his career, both in regards to his iconic group and alongside other collaborators. While there are countless other examples that can be used, the below grouping serves as a reminder of how impactful the 28-year-old was to hip hop and music as a whole.

1. Jim Jones feat. Migos – “We Set The Trends”

From Gangsta Grillz: We Set the Trends (2021)

“I been tryna get the money, I been tryna feed my fam, ’cause these n**gas they don’t wanna see me win, I was thinkin’ ’bout the Rollie, but I went and got the Richie, then I went and put my momma in the Benz, I get it in, in the pent’ suite f**kin’ two twins, I thought about the Glock, but I went F&N, and a n**ga spin this s**t without a pen, I call Jimmy, kick it with the billies, we already ran up a milli'”

Just last year, Jim Jones decided to recruit Migos for his We Set The Trends project alongside DJ Drama, which was led by the above single. Not only did Takeoff open up the song with a rewind-worthy hook (one that allowed him to remain on the track’s subsequent remix), his opening verse immediately set the bar for everyone else to follow.

2. Migos – “T-Shirt”

From Culture (2017)

“I’ma get that bag, n**ga, ain’t no doubt about it, I’ma feed my family, n**ga, ain’t no way around it, ain’t gon’ never let up, n**ga, God said show my talent, young n**ga with the anna, walkin’ with the hammer, talkin’ country grammar, n**ga, straight out Nawf Atlanta”

This one needs little explanation. Culture‘s lead single, the runaway hit “Bad and Boujee,” was noticeable due to Takeoff’s absence. Perhaps this is why the group chose “T-Shirt” as its immediate follow-up, as Takeoff’s opening verse — complete with a different style of flow — stands out as one of the greatest on the entire album.

3. Young Dolph feat. Migos – “Thank Tha Plug”

From Cross Country Trappin (2014)

“Chopping with accuracy, breaking them bricks and I’m bagging it, all of these pints look like I’m sponsored by Actavis, empty any clips for my enemies, ashin’ on my Christian Louboutins, two Bentleys pull up, me and Dolph in South Memphis, we trappin’ in vintage Givenchy”

Takeoff was at his most aggressive on this early collaboration with Young Dolph, another star gone too soon. This closing verse delivered the kind of vivid, street-oriented bars that had all listeners understanding just how hard Migos were grinding towards success.

4. Migos – “Intro (Takeoff Shooter)”

From Juug Season (2011)

“Bando trapper got bazooka, M-16, laser beam, hollow steam, Listerene, Kush make me look Chinese, free my n**ga Westside, shout out to my n**ga Offset, what’s up to my n**ga Quavo? What’s up to my n**ga Willie Mac? Shouts out to JJ, what’s up? Y’all stupid, red blood diamonds in my neck, look like cupid”

If there’s one way to show what Takeoff meant to Migos, it’s this intro from the group’s debut mixtape. The project literally begins with a song that features the “Casper” emcee only, giving listeners an initial taste of what has become an award-winning, chart-topping career.

5. Migos – “Bando”

From No Label (2012)

“Trappin’ out the house, wit’ the boards on the windows, all-new Camaro with the black and red interior, Migo gang takin’ over, yeah, we is superior, certified packs, n**ga, you can check the serial, foreign bad b**ch and she say her name Trina, trap house look like it got hit by Hurricane Katrina, these pounds bought a Bimmer, everything I do illegal”

Migos’ “Bando” is essentially the group’s first notable hit single, which landed on both their self-released effort No Label and the Quality Control debut Y.R.N. (Young Rich N**gas). Over some unorthodox production from Juvie, Takeoff immediately stole the show on the song’s final verse, ultimately helping to bring the group’s exponentially growing fan base into street life north of Atlanta.

6. Migos feat. Gucci Mane – “Slippery”

From Culture (2017)

“Deadshot, AK make your head rock, red dot, retro Air Jord’ deadstock, lean on rocks, Perkys, mollies, Xannies, rocks, Oxycontin, Takeoff, I’m your med doc, leg lock, the key I got unlock the box, what’s in that box, don’t tell ’em, they might show the cops”

What should first be said is that every Migos and Gucci Mane collaboration becomes Takeoff’s superpower (see earlier cuts like “Walk In With Me” and “I Get The Bag“). “Slippery” is no exception with Takeoff taking a different route than the others via a more reserved flow that still manages to stand out above everyone else’s individual contributions.

7. Lil Wayne feat. Takeoff – “I Don’t Sleep”

From Funeral (2020)

“I believe n**gas tryna get the goals that I achieve, me without the paper just like Tune without the lean, or Phil without the rings, Snoop without the weed, A-I without the sleeve, IG without the memes”

Anytime you out-rap a G.O.A.T. like Lil Wayne, it must be noted. While Weezy kept a more melodic style on his Funeral standout, Takeoff blessed the track with his mix of effortless name flips and signature rapid-fire delivery.

8. Migos – “Cross The Country”

From Rich N**ga Timeline (2014)

“Young rich n**ga riding round the city with the Mac, take a chopper, and a chicken, now watch the leakin’, whipping and breaking it, making it, taking it, n**ga they mistake me, think I’m selling that midget, what the f**k a n**ga really wanna talk about?”

Quite frankly, the way that Takeoff rhymed on this track should be criminal. “Cross The Country” was the first song on Migos’ well-received mixtape Rich N**ga Timeline and did well to begin with Takeoff’s ridiculously exceptional verse.

9. Migos – “Bars”

From YRN 2 (Young Rich Niggas 2) (2016)

“N**ga we straight, no one down to debate, at the round table steak and a stack on my plate, I stack and pray and I stay out the way, It’s a good day today, I’ma pour me an eight, grab the act out the refrigerate, call up the plug, see what we gonna do today, hundred-round on me, don’t speak or say, ‘Hey,’ n**ga look in my way, you get shot in the face, dab when I jump out the Wraith…”

This might stand as one of the longest verses from all three members on wax. Perhaps in response to any criticism about their lyrical ability, all parties decided to unload on a Zaytoven beat with no chorus in sight. As expected, Takeoff easily takes the crown on this one.

10. Travis Scott feat. Migos and Peewee Longway – “Sloppy Toppy”

From Days Before Rodeo (2014)

“She got the sloppy toppy, b**ches want my broccoli, she after my money, Monopoly, them Twitter b**ches wanna follow me, I make ’em swallow me then kick ’em off of my property, paparazzi keep on stalkin’ me, feel like the Federales keep on watchin’ me, worth a hundred mill’, n**gas can’t talk to me”

Another example of Takeoff easily outshining everyone on a song full of other top-tier artists, including the lyrical chameleon Scott and the highly slept-on Peewee Longway.

11. Migos – “Spray The Champagne”

From Yung Rich Nation (2015)

“When I’m on stage, n**ga drippin’ like it rain, sprayin’ champagne all over the damn crowd, ain’t part of the squad, then don’t come around, ain’t a young rich n**ga, you not welcome around, you see your favorite rapper bitin’ the style, that’s cause the Migos we got the crown”

Migos have had to maintain certain levels of quality and high-energy during periods when Offset was away dealing with legal issues. “Spray The Champagne” closes out with a verse from Takeoff that shows how successful the two have been during that period from a lyrical standpoint. It would also serve as a glimpse into what would eventually become the duo’s Unc & Phew phase that was in effect just prior to Takeoff’s passing.

12. Migos feat. Nicki Minaj and Cardi B – “Motorsport”

From Yung Rich Nation (2015)

“Brand new Chanels, I scuffed ’em runnin’ from 12, ain’t make no commitment with none of you b**ches ’cause money is treatin’ me well, if Nicki should show me her titty, right hand on the Bible, I swear I won’t tell, if I get to play with that kitty, I wonder how many platinums we gon’ sell”

Here, Takeoff doesn’t just take the spotlight from his fellow co-stars — he manages to do so on a song that proved to be tricky thanks to a growing conflict between Cardi B and Nicki Minaj. One humorous outcome is when Nicki noticed the above lyrics from Takeoff after the fact.

13. Migos – “Straightenin”

From Culture III (2021)

“You don’t get s**t straight if you don’t straighten it, I’m the type to sit back and watch patient, do a trick with the stick, it’s amazing, in the bando trappin’ out vacants, locs on like I’m starring in The Matrix, I keep the cookie like my grandma made it, I keep the keys and the pounds and the babies, and the bricks came white like Shady”

Being the last album from the trio, Culture III is now a bittersweet moment from Migos as a whole. Mixing classic subject matter with heightened abilities due to time served within the rap game, this is them at their absolute best. This is especially the case in regards to Takeoff, who’s largely responsible for bringing everyone else to this point.