Last week, Quavo and Takeoff dropped off their highly anticipated LP Only Built for Infinity Links, which contains 18 tracks and additional features from Mustard, YoungBoy Never Broke Again, Young Thug, Gunna, Summer Walker, Birdman, and Gucci Mane. Shortly following the album’s release, fans were able to check out a visual for the lead single “Nothing Changed,” a Marcel “Mars” Korkutata and DJ Durel-produced effort that sees the duo rapping about staying true to themselves in the midst of money and fame:

“Don’t nothin’ change but the chains, we on ya head like a bang, all double Rs, no Range, big stain came with a name, got all eyes on my gang, 100,000, kiss the ring, foreign exchange to change, foreign exchange to change, run it up, that’s it, M&M’s, whole tick, don’t mind if I do it, I get it, I love my brothers, I split it, lil’ n**ga, mind ya business, ’cause I got somе guns, they hitting, trap out the bando, just choppin’ the chickеns, and now I’m on top of the city…”

The accompanying clip for “Nothing Changed” comes courtesy of Keemotion and flips between shots of Quavo and Takeoff amongst their riches and versions of the rappers as children. They can be spotted recording in the studio, taking turns playing a piano next to a Rolls-Royce, and more.

During a recent appearance on REVOLT’s “Big Facts,” Takeoff opened up about the biggest lessons learned throughout the group’s career:

“Everything ain’t great, you’re going to have some [bad] times. You just got to know how to deal with them. Just make sure you have a strong family around at those times, and you just got to go through it…We all lose somebody. We all been broke, had to run it up. F**ked it up, ran it back up, just whatever the situation is.”

Press play on the new video for “Nothing Changed” below. You can also enjoy a recent performance of the hard-hitting cut on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.”