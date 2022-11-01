Photo: Getty
By Megan Ambers
  /  11.01.2022

Gillie Da King slammed social media users and blog sites that have shared the last moments of Migos rapper Takeoff.

On Tuesday (Nov. 1), Gillie Da King took to his Instagram to condemn social media accounts and blog sites for posting photos and videos of Takeoff after his fatal shooting. In a passionate three-minute video the rapper spoke directly to internet users, saying the last thing anyone wants to see is their loved ones dying on the street.

“Why every time something happens to a rapper, an athlete, an entertainer, or anybody of color, the first thing you n**gas do is pull your f**king phones out and start recording and [then] post that s**t on the internet? You n**gas are clowns for that s**t, man,” Gillie said. “The last image a motherf**ker wants to see is their people laying on the ground, bleeding the f**k out, man. N**gas [have their] mamas, kids, grandmamas, uncles, and aunties [seeing] that dumb s**t, man. But the first thing y’all n**gas do is pull your phones out, ‘Ooh, look at such and such,’ man, that s**t ain’t cool, man. That n**ga just lost his life, and you n**gas [are] trying to get likes. Tell me how that s**t adds up.”

The 38-year-old artist then turned his attention to blog sites, saying, “And all you blog sites — y’all n**gas is out of pocket. Y’all n**gas be trying to get clickbait, and you n**gas are suckers, man.”

Gillie shared a photo of himself and Migos on his Instagram account with the caption, “RIP yung legend, @yrntakeoff. Sad fu$kin day.”

Born Kirshnik Khari Ball, Takeoff was fatally shot early Tuesday morning during an alleged dice game that went awry in Houston, Texas. The 28-year-old was with his uncle Quavo, who was not injured during the shooting.

No arrests have been made in connection with Takeoff’s death.

You can watch Gillie Da King’s Instagram clip and his tribute to the fallen rapper down below:

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KING GILLIE (@gilliedaking)

 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KING GILLIE (@gilliedaking)

Tags in this article:
Tags
Gillie Da King
Migos
Takeoff

Trending
News

Julia Roberts reveals Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. paid the hospital bill for her birth

During a conversation with Gayle King for the History Channel’s “HISTORYTalks,” Julia Roberts revealed the ...
By Megan Ambers
  /  10.29.2022
Love & Respect with Killer Mike

Andra Gillespie on the changing U.S. political landscape and battleground states | 'Love and Respect with Killer Mike'

On this week’s episode of “Love & Respect with Killer Mike,” Emory University Professor and ...
By REVOLT
  /  10.27.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

NLE Choppa and his push to get the youth to read more books

NLE Choppa celebrates the outstanding achievements of CPD (Cornerstone Prep Denver) students and more. Watch ...
By REVOLT
  /  10.28.2022
REVOLT BLACK NEWS

'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever,' "P-Valley," and more fun TV and movie releases

In an all-new “REVOLT Black News Weekly,” we’re talking the excitement for ‘Black Panther: Wakanda ...
By REVOLT
  /  10.28.2022
View More