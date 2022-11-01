Gillie Da King slammed social media users and blog sites that have shared the last moments of Migos rapper Takeoff.

On Tuesday (Nov. 1), Gillie Da King took to his Instagram to condemn social media accounts and blog sites for posting photos and videos of Takeoff after his fatal shooting. In a passionate three-minute video the rapper spoke directly to internet users, saying the last thing anyone wants to see is their loved ones dying on the street.

“Why every time something happens to a rapper, an athlete, an entertainer, or anybody of color, the first thing you n**gas do is pull your f**king phones out and start recording and [then] post that s**t on the internet? You n**gas are clowns for that s**t, man,” Gillie said. “The last image a motherf**ker wants to see is their people laying on the ground, bleeding the f**k out, man. N**gas [have their] mamas, kids, grandmamas, uncles, and aunties [seeing] that dumb s**t, man. But the first thing y’all n**gas do is pull your phones out, ‘Ooh, look at such and such,’ man, that s**t ain’t cool, man. That n**ga just lost his life, and you n**gas [are] trying to get likes. Tell me how that s**t adds up.”

The 38-year-old artist then turned his attention to blog sites, saying, “And all you blog sites — y’all n**gas is out of pocket. Y’all n**gas be trying to get clickbait, and you n**gas are suckers, man.”

Gillie shared a photo of himself and Migos on his Instagram account with the caption, “RIP yung legend, @yrntakeoff. Sad fu$kin day.”

Born Kirshnik Khari Ball, Takeoff was fatally shot early Tuesday morning during an alleged dice game that went awry in Houston, Texas. The 28-year-old was with his uncle Quavo, who was not injured during the shooting.

No arrests have been made in connection with Takeoff’s death.

You can watch Gillie Da King’s Instagram clip and his tribute to the fallen rapper down below:

