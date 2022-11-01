As the world continues to mourn Migos member Takeoff and send prayers to his family and friends, Boosie addressed the safety of rappers today.

In a post circulating on social media on Tuesday (Nov. 1), the Baton Rouge MC started the video by sending his condolences and prayers to Takeoff’s family, label, and labelmates. He then said, “This rap s**t is wack, bro. I ain’t lying.” Boosie revealed his feelings about today’s rappers, saying they weren’t safe. “We [are] targets now, bro. We used to be heroes, you know. This rap s**t is wack as f**k,” he expressed. “Everybody wants us out of here, bro. RIP Takeoff.”

Takeoff — the youngest member of Migos — passed away early Tuesday morning after being fatally shot in Houston, Texas. The 28-year-old was with his uncle and groupmate, Quavo, who wasn’t hurt during the shooting. According to The New York Times, Chief Troy Finner of the Houston Police Department confirmed the rapper’s death at a news conference on Tuesday afternoon. He also revealed a 24-year-old woman and a 23-year-old man were taken to local hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.

“Sometimes the hip hop community gets a bad name,” Chief Finner said. “I’m calling up on everybody — our hip hop artists in Houston and around the nation — we’ve got to police ourselves. There are so many talented individuals, men, and women, in that community, who again I love and I respect, and we all need to stand together and make sure no one tears down that industry.”

Drew Findling, Takeoff’s attorney, issued the following statement: “When you’re around Takeoff, there’s a sense of peacefulness about his aura. He listens to you [and] he looks at you. He’s more focused on what you have to say than what he has to say. The world was starting to learn about Takeoff. It was his time to shine.” Findling called the news of his passing “a devastating loss, particularly for Atlanta.”

No suspects have been arrested at this time.

You can watch the clip of Boosie discussing the safety of today’s rappers and sending his condolences to Takeoff’s family down below: