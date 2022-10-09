Boosie Badazz hasn’t had the easiest road in life. From being incarcerated, dealing with a cancer battle, and facing the loss of loved ones, he has had to lean on his faith on more than one occasion.

The “God Wants Me To Shine” artist especially turned to God over a decade ago when he spent four years in a Louisiana facility in connection with a parole violation. During his bid, he also faced a murder charge and the possibility of the death penalty, but in the end, he was ultimately found not guilty. “All I can do is give the glory to God because I knew he was never guilty,” his mother, Connie Hatch, told WAFB-TV when the verdict was reached in 2012.

While joining the “Big Facts Live” podcast during the REVOLT Summit last month, Boosie reflected on what his connection to his Heavenly Father was like while behind bars. “I told him, I was like, ‘Man if you let me get out of here, Imma do right. You know? Imma do right, you know,” he said on Sept. 24.

Born Torrance Hatch, Boosie added, “‘Cause I always had a relationship with God. I talk to God like a regular n**ga … ‘Man why you keep f**king with me? What I done did?’” He further explained that his approach to speaking to the higher power is the same as he would talk to anyone else. “When I talk to God, I be like man, I got a relationship with God. Been had a relationship with God. My grandpa was a preacher, bro.”

As previously reported by REVOLT, Boosie lost both of his grandparents last year. The day after Christmas, he took to social media where he wrote, “JUST LOST MY GRANDPA. LOVE U OG WITH ALL MY HEART. GRANNY N GRANDPA N 2 MONTHS #f**ktheworld.”