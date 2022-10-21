Photo: Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  10.21.2022

As previously reported by REVOLT, on Oct. 17, JAY-Z filed a lawsuit against Bacardi. The music mogul believed the privately held, family-owned spirits company was being dishonest about the financial records for his top-shelf cognac D’USSÉ.

JAY-Z partnering with Bacardi in 2011 to launch D’USSÉ was a big deal. He famously shouted out the cognac in his 2013 hit with Beyoncé, “Drunk in Love.” “That D’USSÉ is the s**t, if I do say so myself, if I do say so myself, if I do say so myself,” he rapped as his wife sang on the chart-topping track. Yesterday (Oct. 20), TMZ reported that HOV believes there’s been a breach of contract in his agreement with the alcohol brand. The contract states Bacardi must “negotiate in good faith,” but JAY doesn’t feel they are.

Sources say the New York rapper’s company, SC Liquor, wants to gain access to Bacardi’s financial records because they suspect the value of D’USSÉ is being lowballed. TMZ adds that JAY-Z and his legal team say the cognac is being priced “well below fair value.” The outlet previously quoted the demands of the lawsuit as saying, “It needs all books and records, the location of all warehouses storing D’USSÉ barrels, bottles and accessories, as well as all info regarding Bacardi’s physical inventory and its inventory process.”

For over a decade, JAY’s cognac has proved to be a staple in hip hop culture. In Cardi B’s 2018 single “Money,” she referenced the popular liquor. “I like my n**gas dark like D’USSÉ, he gonna eat this a** like soufflé,” she said. The drink has been mentioned in many songs during its time on the market, so much so that in 2014, Global Grind compiled a list of all the times the cognac received a shout out. Artists happy to thrust the brand further into the spotlight by adding it to songs included Lil Wayne, Rick Ross and Wale.

JAY parting ways with Bacardi wouldn’t be the first time a celeb has demanded a buyout from a brand. In 2017, actor George Clooney and his business partner Rande Gerber sold their stake in the popular tequila Casamigos. That deal led the pair to walk away with almost $1 billion.

