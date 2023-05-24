The death of music legend Tina Turner has left a world in mourning today (May 24). The undisputed queen of rock ‘n’ roll left an impact that will be felt for generations after her passing, and her influence on the world of entertainment will remain a blueprint for artists for years to come.

After the announcement of her death at home in Switzerland, tributes began pouring in for the singer who was “simply the best.” Among those who remembered the trailblazing Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome star was fellow iconic singer Gloria Gaynor.

“I am so, so very sad to hear of the passing of Tina Turner, the iconic legend who paved the way for so many women in rock music, Black and white,” Gaynor tweeted, as seen below. “She did with great dignity and success what very few would even have dared to do in her time and in that genre of music.”

I am so, so very sad to hear of the passing of @TinaTurner, the iconic legend who paved the way for so many women in rock music, black and white. She did with great dignity & success what very few would even have dared to do in her time and in that genre of music 🕊 #TinaTurner pic.twitter.com/HrcJj7PltI — Gloria Gaynor (@gloriagaynor) May 24, 2023

As news of Turner’s transition spread, fans from every corner of the globe began sharing their sadness. “RIP Tina Turner who always reminded me that you can thrive and life fully and joyfully after great suffering,” author Roxane Gay wrote. Grammy-nominated singer Stephen Bishop shared his condolences with a story about the “Private Dancer” songstress. “I met Tina a few times through my pal Donna Summer. I remember her teaching me how to dance at a party. With my two left feet I fell. She picked me up off the floor and we tried again,” he recounted.

Check out some dedications to the “River Deep, Mountain High” singer below.

I am saddened to learn about the passing of @tinaturner I met Tina a few times through my pal Donna Summer. I remember her teaching me how to dance at a party. With my two left feet I fell. She picked me up off the floor + we tried again. I'll always be a fan of her and her music pic.twitter.com/Qtar7qPiEs — Stephen Bishop (@BishSongs) May 24, 2023

RIP Tina Turner who always reminded me that you can thrive and life fully and joyfully after great suffering. — roxane gay (@rgay) May 24, 2023

Thank you for showing us Tennessee Black girls there is More. Rest well. pic.twitter.com/tDJq5A6p3f — Nichole 🍞🍯 (@tnwhiskeywoman) May 24, 2023

iconic from day one pic.twitter.com/56NjF04pMa — folu (@notfolu) May 24, 2023

one of one. a trailblazer. a queen. RIP Tina Turner 🤍🕊️ pic.twitter.com/43lhuF448F — Ashley Nicole Moss (@AshNicoleMoss) May 24, 2023

Tina Turner, I will miss you forever. I'm so shattered to hear the news. The world has lost one of its biggest treasures today. 💔 pic.twitter.com/DHD40LsJ8T — Chris Sapphire (@ChrisSapphire) May 24, 2023

Legit crying like I knew her. https://t.co/m3swweH3Ns — George M Johnson (Garçon) (@IamGMJohnson) May 24, 2023

What a life. What a beautiful God given concept. What a Woman! What a gift. QUEEN of Rock N Roll! The Queen of it’s never too late! We are so grateful for her.

Rest Well, Tina Turner. pic.twitter.com/MRnedJfjgj — Claude Kelly (@ClaudeKelly) May 24, 2023

In a world full of glitz and glamour, big dresses and big hair, she came in with her mini dresses, high heels, and a rasp so soulful in her voice, you can hear come out of her stomach. Nobody ever can be Tina. pic.twitter.com/2byjeu7FqN — ❀ (@JumpsForJoyy) May 24, 2023

Others took the opportunity to look back on some of her most memorable performances throughout her life. This includes her doing “Proud Mary” with Beyoncé at the 2008 Grammy Awards and her high-flying rendition of “Nutbush City Limits” at a Wembley Stadium concert in 2000.

We throw the word icon and legend around a lot but Tina Turner was all of those things and more. No one has ever done it like her. 💔 pic.twitter.com/UxKDDrwBzP — Marti (@MartiGCummings) May 24, 2023