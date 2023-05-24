Photo: Harry Langdon / Contributor via Getty Images
By Chris Malone Méndez
  /  05.24.2023

The death of music legend Tina Turner has left a world in mourning today (May 24). The undisputed queen of rock ‘n’ roll left an impact that will be felt for generations after her passing, and her influence on the world of entertainment will remain a blueprint for artists for years to come.

After the announcement of her death at home in Switzerland, tributes began pouring in for the singer who was “simply the best.” Among those who remembered the trailblazing Mad Max: Beyond Thunderdome star was fellow iconic singer Gloria Gaynor.

“I am so, so very sad to hear of the passing of Tina Turner, the iconic legend who paved the way for so many women in rock music, Black and white,” Gaynor tweeted, as seen below. “She did with great dignity and success what very few would even have dared to do in her time and in that genre of music.”

As news of Turner’s transition spread, fans from every corner of the globe began sharing their sadness. “RIP Tina Turner who always reminded me that you can thrive and life fully and joyfully after great suffering,” author Roxane Gay wrote. Grammy-nominated singer Stephen Bishop shared his condolences with a story about the “Private Dancer” songstress. “I met Tina a few times through my pal Donna Summer. I remember her teaching me how to dance at a party. With my two left feet I fell. She picked me up off the floor and we tried again,” he recounted.

Check out some dedications to the “River Deep, Mountain High” singer below.

Others took the opportunity to look back on some of her most memorable performances throughout her life. This includes her doing “Proud Mary” with Beyoncé at the 2008 Grammy Awards and her high-flying rendition of “Nutbush City Limits” at a Wembley Stadium concert in 2000.

