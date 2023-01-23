On Thursday (Jan. 19), Lil Durk teamed up with Future in his latest visual for “Mad Max,” a HitmanAudio-produced track centered around wealth and violence:

“I got my stick out, leavin’ a b**ch house, tell bro ETA to my slot, I could’ve been part of that RICO, I called Thug and told him every n**ga I shot, whenever it’s war, you never see main names, you gotta get everybody he got, take off a ski mask, pray on the phone with the imam to get close to Allah, failed my driver test, pop out in the middle of the street, ain’t park the car, had to rob a n**ga I know, he changed the bag and said it’s ‘za, every n**ga ’round me had died, I paid the bills off for they mama…”

Directed by DrewFilmedIt, the accompanying clip reveals a vivid crime drama that spans from Jamaica to Miami. This is interspersed with shots of Durk and Future delivering their rhymes in front of a massive residence.

“Mad Max” is taken from the compilation Loyal Bros 2, the sequel to 2021’s Loyal Bros that contained 23 songs and a wealth of contributions from Durk’s Only The Family collective. In addition to Future, Kodak Black, Lil Zay Osama, BIG30, Icewear Vezzo, and Trippie Redd provided additional support.

As previously reported by REVOLT, Durk took to Instagram late last year to announce that he was working on a new project. That same social media post was also used to provide support for Young Thug and his highly publicized legal woes:

“Drop a [green heart emoji] if y’all want [Young Thug] home and not being blamed or left to the wolves… Album mode.”

Press play on Lil Durk and Future’s “Mad Max” video below. If you missed it, you can stream Loyal Bros 2 here.