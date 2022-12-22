Lil Durk isn’t letting up as he is ready to feed his fans with more music. Just last Friday (Dec. 16), he and his Only The Family squad delivered their Loyal Bros 2 compilation album, and now the Chicago emcee is ready to drop more music.

Today (Dec. 22), the “Granny Crib” rapper went on Instagram, where he shared a picture of Young Thug with a caption that not only indicates that he misses the YSL CEO, but also that a new album from him is was on the way.

Durk wrote, “Drop a 💚 if y’all want Thugg home and not being blamed or left to the wolves #FREEJEFF… Album mode.”

Loyal Bros 2 was a 23-track project with features from Future, Kodak Black, Trippie Redd, Icewear Vezzo, BIG30, PGF Nuk, and Lil Zay Osama.

Before releasing the OTF project, Durk’s last solo album came on March 11, 2022 when he dropped 7220. The project contained 17 tracks and features from Morgan Wallen, Summer Walker, Future and Gunna.

His fifth solo body of work received a successful response as it landed the top spot on the Billboard 200 with 120,500 album-equivalent units in the U.S. in the week ending on March 17. It also hit No. 1 on the aforementioned chart. Months later, he dropped a deluxe version of 7220 with 13 extra songs and features from Moneybagg Yo, Doodie Lo, Ella Mai, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

7220 also landed the third-biggest sales week for an album this year, only coming behind The Weeknd’s Dawn FM, which moved 148,000 units, and Gunna’s DS4Ever with 150,300 units.

It’s not clear when Smurk plans to drop the album or who he’s going feature on it, but it looks like he’s getting ready to flood the streets once more.