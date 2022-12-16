Lil Durk is not only one of the Chicago GOATs, he is one of the hottest artists in all of hip hop currently. With over 10 years in the game, the “What Happened To Virgil” rapper has already marked his territory and continues to show no signs of slowing up any time soon. As he continues to elevate and solidify himself as one of the greatest, Smurk is always sure to put his family in position to win too — as a great leader should. It was just last March when their Loyal Bros LP shook the streets and today (Dec. 16), Durk and the OTF collective bring forth their new Loyal Bros 2 compilation to end 2022 with a bang.

Lil Durk Rise To Stardom Needs To Be Documented At Some Point 📈📈 pic.twitter.com/q08OflcTjg — First Class 🏁 (@1DJFirstClass) December 9, 2022

There is never a bad time to receive some new music from OTF. From Doodie Lo to Hypno Carlito, they always come with heat and nothing less. 2022 has been highly productive for Durk coming from a two-year run and capitalizing with his latest solo effort, 7220. Since then, he has been relatively low-key, but this new Loyal Bros 2 compilation is a shift. Nonetheless, it is good to see he is not leaving fans empty handed to end the year.

Equipped with 23 records, Loyal Bros 2 highlights artists like Doodie Lo, Booka600, Boonie Moe, Lil Law, and more. Additionally, there’s a new, highly anticipated, posthumous offering from King Von slated to appear on the project. Outside of the camp, the compilation sees features from Future, Kodak Black, Big30, Trippie Redd, and more. In other news, Lil Durk made a surprise appearance at Juice WRLD Day in Chicago (Dec. 8), and let it be known that he and Chief Keef do not have beef, and that it’s all love with them.

Checkout Loyal Bros 2 now!