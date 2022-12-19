Last Friday (Dec. 16), Lil Durk and his Only The Family collective unveiled the sequel to 2021’s Loyal Bros compilation. This go ’round, fans get to enjoy 23 tracks with contributions from Future, Kodak Black, BIG30, Icewear Vezzo, and Trippie Redd.

Shortly after Loyal Bros 2 made landfall, Durk dropped off a new visual for the standout “Block Is Hot,” which features rising star Deeski. Produced by Lala the DJ, King Osama, PHIL, and Joel Demora, the hard-hitting effort pays tribute to a classic Lil Wayne single while giving listeners a vivid account of street life in Chicago:

“Invest into your weapon, them bullet fragments feel like bullet holes, shorty reckless, he pop out in traffic, bail out, there he go, hit him four times, but the morgue had said they found two extra holes, and I’m from the city, these b**ches fishy, they be stretchin’ hoes, monеy on ’em, I just said that, grab that Scat Pack, let’s go clack that, they was scarеd-scared, that’s what Threat said, they want peace treaty, I reject that, I respect that, grab my gat-gat, see that chain set, let me get that…”

Directed by Jerry Production, the accompanying clip for “Block Is Hot” shows Lil Durk, Deeski, and other OTF members turning up in different locations around Chicago, including the city’s Englewood neighborhood. Durk & Co. can also be spotted showing off stacks of money, paying tribute to fallen rapper King Von, and more.

Loyal Bros 2 follows Durk’s seventh studio LP, 7220, which was liberated in March with 17 songs and assists from the likes of Gunna, Summer Walker, and Morgan Wallen. A deluxe edition of the chart-topping album arrived months later with 13 additional cuts and collaborations alongside Moneybagg Yo, EST Gee, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie, and more. Press play on “Block Is Hot” below.