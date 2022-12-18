Lil Durk is counting his blessings after experiencing a brush with death. Early Sunday (Dec. 18), he posted a series of photos that showed him getting into a black vehicle, him out with friends, and then an image of the previous vehicle flipped onto its side on the road. “Live life, any day can be your last. Smurk,” read his caption.

The Chicago rapper did not offer any additional details about the moments that led up to the accident, but his post made it evident that he walked away rather unscathed. In the comments, his fans flooded him with messages, some stated that he was blessed to see another day, and others simply offered up prayers.

“Real ones stay blessed. [You’re] still here for a reason, gang, turn up,” wrote one person. A second social media user commented, “Hope you good my man[.] Don’t forget you’ve been the best rapper and still running.” A third wrote, “Ain’t [nothing] like flipping a car and walking right out like nothing happened. It’s giv[ing] #blessed and #highlyfavored.”

In July 2018, Durk was involved in an even scarier accident when a vehicle struck him in a hit-and-run. Despite being hospitalized, he walked away from that ordeal with no serious injuries. “I’m blessed, could have been much worse. I went to the hospital right after because I had some pain in my back and legs, but all in all, [I’ve] gotta thank God,” he told XXL.

And then, this summer, he suffered an eye injury during his set at Lollapalooza Chicago. While he was performing “Bad Blood” two pyrotechnics went off in front of him. Despite stumbling and being temporarily engulfed by smoke, he finished the song before leaving the stage. He later posted a photo online showing his right eye covered by medical bandages.

We’re happy to know Lil Durk is safe after the harrowing experience. See his post below.