Lil Durk returned to Instagram and he’s back to the music. On Dec. 9, the Chicago-born rapper dropped his latest video, “Hanging With Wolves,” which is a Chopsquad DJ-produced track. Now, he and his OTF squad released the tracklist for their up-and-coming project, Loyal Bros 2. Yesterday (Dec. 13), Smurk took it to Instagram to share the news.

The album is set to drop on Friday (Dec. 16) and contains 23 tracks with features from Future, Kodak Black, Trippie Redd, Icewear Vezzo, BIG30, PGF Nuk, and Lil Zay Osama.

Most of the songs will be led by Lil Durk, but he did use this album to showcase the overall talent of the OTF members. Fans will get a chance to hear Booka600, Doodie Lo, Chief Wuk, Booniemore, OTF Cham, OTF Chugg, Esparo, Lil Law, Lil Keno and the late King Von.

Loyal Bros 2 will be the fifth compilation project from the OTF squad and it follows their 2021 release Loyal Bros.

The prequel to Loyal Bros 2 dropped last March and it has 23 tracks. The project featured Tee Grizzley, BIG30, EST Gee, Foogiano, and more. Loyal Bros peaked at No. 12 on the Billboard 200 with 28,000 album-equivalent units sold during its first week of release.

This album will be the Signed to the Streets rapper’s first project since he released his seventh studio album, 7220, in March of this year. 7220 came with 17 tracks and it featured Morgan Wallen, Summer Walker, Future and Gunna.

The album received a successful response as it landed the top spot on the Billboard 200 with 120,500 album-equivalent units in the U.S. in the week ending on March 17. It also hit No. 1 on the aforementioned chart. Months later, Lil Durk dropped a deluxe version of 7220 with 13 extra songs and features from Moneybagg Yo, Doodie Lo, Ella Mai, and A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.