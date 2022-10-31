Lil Durk is easily one of the hardest working artists in hip hop today and with each release, that special trait is put on display at a high level. One thing about the OTF (Only The Family) founder is that he never ceases to amaze with his business endeavors and that is part of the reason why he is well respected amongst his peers and fans. In today’s climate, there are a million ways for music artists to make money and have fun connecting with their fans during the process. This past weekend, Durk took the digital route as he teamed up with Exceed Talent Capital to offer fans an IPO (initial public offering) on his upcoming music.

Some of you reading might not know what an IPO is or how it works, but it refers to the process of offering shares of a private corporation to the public in a new stock issuance for the first time. An IPO essentially allows a company to raise equity capital from public investors. This is a lane that not many (if any) artists has dived into and it is a game changer for the better. Lil Durk has something special on his hands with this move.

Durkio is connecting with Exceed for fans to have the opportunity to invest in his record “Bedtime” with labelmate Doodie Lo. Another incentive with the IPO includes fans gaining the “Trenches All-Access Pass,” which can be considered an NFT. It provides exclusive access to the private Grand Theft Auto roleplay server custom-built by Lil Durk and his OTF Gaming company. This move by the Smurk is one of the reasons why he will continue to be steps ahead of the “average jo” rapper.