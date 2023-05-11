If anyone plans to attend a Lizzo concert, be prepared for more than a show — be ready for an experience.

Yesterday (May 10), the 35-year-old singer continued the North American leg of “The Special Tour” with a stop in Raleigh, North Carolina. During her show, Lizzo gave a lengthy heartfelt speech to her audience about what she wanted her tour to provide for them.

“I want this to be more than just music. If you want to listen to Lizzo, you can stream Lizzo,” she began. “I wanna give you an experience. A safe space. An opportunity to release. [For you] to feel safe to get this s**t off your chest. To feel seen, to feel heard, [and] to be loved. Because you deserve it most of all.”

Since the “About Damn Time” songstress’ arrival in the music industry, she has promoted love and positivity through her platform and songs like “Special.”

As the crowd of tourgoers cheered, Lizzo continued, “I don’t think we say that to ourselves enough on a daily basis. I deserve to take the time to sit with myself, to process this… Most of all, you deserve to be protected. You deserve to be protected at all costs. We protect each other. Protect the ones who need it the most. We protect Black trans women.”

When Lizzo concluded her speech, she told fans her music is intended to make an impact. “I hope this can be some source of strength and protection for you,” she added. “You know, I write these songs with intention, with purpose, so that when you wake up in the morning, you can look in the mirror and say, ‘You’re special.'” The Grammy Award-winning flutist is scheduled to end her 11-month-long musical journey on July 30 in Minamiuonuma, Japan.