Photo: Paul Natkin / Contributor via Getty Images
By Angel Saunders
  /  05.29.2023

While millions continue to mourn the death of Tina Turner, who is widely regarded as the Queen of Rock and Roll, her hometown of Brownsville, Tennessee, is sharing plans to keep her memory alive. As previously reported by REVOLT, the “Proud Mary” singer passed away at the age of 83 on May 24.

In an article published by TMZ on Saturday (May 27), Mayor Bill Rawls Jr. told the outlet he intends to have a statue in Turner’s honor placed in Brownsville’s Heritage Park. The outdoor area is near Carver High School, where the “Private Dancer” was enrolled during her time living in the city. “When Tina stepped on stage, she owned it. We want this statue to represent that passion. Tina was an inspiration to the entire world… She showed the people of Brownsville no matter where you start, you own your story about where you end up,” Rawls declared.

Born Anna Mae Bullock, the “Nutbush City Limits” songstress took on a different moniker as she rose to fame as one half of the Ike & Tina Turner Revue. Their abusive relationship was portrayed in the 1993 biopic What’s Love Got to Do With It? starring Angela Bassett. Together, the duo won a Grammy, but Tina’s success saw greater heights as a solo artist as she later won eight of her own. She also earned several American Music Awards and a host of other notable accomplishments.

Before her death, her hometown recognized her achievements with the Tina Turner Museum, which opened in 2014. “Haywood County has lost a legend. Please join us for a twilight memorial to honor her legacy,” the building’s official website said in a statement. According to the post, it was held on Sunday (May 28) at 7 p.m. “on the grounds of the Tina Turner Museum.”

